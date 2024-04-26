"Thank Adam Silver": Knicks fans fuming after Joel Embiid escapes ejection in 50-point burst during Game 3

Joel Embiid went wild in Game 3, dropping 50 points on the New York Knicks to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 125-114 win. Another loss by the 76ers would have sent them on the brink of an early first-round exit. “The Process,” though, put the Sixers on his back and overwhelmed the Knicks on his way to the finish line.

Embiid might not have even reached the halfway point of the game had he been punished for an incident in the first quarter.

Philadelphia’s franchise cornerstone was sent crashing to the floor after colliding with Knicks forward OG Anunoby under the basket. Anunoby, now covered by Tobias Harris, passed the ball to a wide-open Mitchell Robinson.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Robinson probably thought he was going to be trouble-free for an uncontested slam. But Joel Embiid, down on the floor, grabbed his legs to prevent him from dunking the ball. New York’s center was caught by surprise, missed the shot and fell on Embiid, spraining his ankle in the process.

Expand Tweet

New York Knicks fans reacted to the play and the Philadelphia 76ers’ win:

“Should be 2-1 Sixers but thank Adam Silver!”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan was sure if it had been Paul Reed, the result would have been unquestionably different:

“Yes, how is he not ejected if this was Paul Reed he would be out”

Another one asserted what he thought he already knew:

“There are real Sixers fans who try to tell me Embiid isn’t dirty”

@BB_Bundy asked the NBA to do something drastic:

“Ban him from the league.

“THATS DANGEROUS!!!”

Joel Embiid didn’t even make a play for the ball in the said incident. And under the NBA’s rulebook, a Flagrant Foul 2 is defined as “unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent.”

For some reason, the referees didn’t see Embiid’s act of pulling Robinson’s leg while in the air as excessive. “The Process” should have been tossed out.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau wants reporters to ask referees why Joel Embiid wasn't ejected

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau had a poker face on when he talked to the media after his team lost Game 3. When what he thought about the flagrant foul on Joel Embiid, he quickly responded which flagrant foul was the reporter talking about.

The reporter clarified that he was asking about the Flagrant Foul 1 instead of a Flagrant Foul 2 and automatic ejection called on Embiid. The coach answered gruff in his usually gruff voice:

"They have a pool reporter, don't they? That might be a good question for 'em."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback