“Thank you Canon Curry” - Warriors fans credit Steph Curry’s son for Game 7 win

Steph Curry delivered a massive second half to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 103-89 Game 7 victory over the Houston Rockets, punching their ticket to the second round. Curry flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

Postgame, Warriors fans weren’t just praising Steph — they were also shouting out his son Canon, who notably gave his dad the silent treatment after their Game 6 loss at Chase Center.

Curry bounced back in a big way after concerns that the team might blow a 3-1 series lead, putting an exclamation mark on Game 7 with a clutch 3 and a pinpoint assist to Buddy Hield for another dagger triple, giving Golden State a 20-point cushion and cueing his iconic night-night celebration.

“Thank you Canon Curry, you really saved our season,” one Warriors fan said.

“This one was for Canon Curry!” another said.

“Canon Curry really saved a whole team and fanbase. 😭😭,” another commented.

Here are more reactions from fans giving credit to Steph Curry's son after the win:

“Canon Curry got them boys together. My boy was hurt after game 6,” one said.

“Canon saved our season,” another said.

“Thank you Warriors Legend Canon Curry for shaming this team into winning Game 7,” another said.

Steph Curry, Buddy Hield lead charge as Warriors eliminate Rockets to advance to Round 2

Steph Curry started slow, hitting just one 3 in the first half of the defensive grind, but erupted in the fourth with 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting, adding three rebounds and a slick assist to Buddy Hield for a triple that sparked his night-night gesture.

Buddy Hield was red-hot from beyond the arc, burying nine 3s — setting a new Game 7 record — and finishing with a game-high 33 points, which is also a playoff career-high for him.

Jimmy Butler contributed 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while Draymond Green pitched in with 16 points, six boards and five assists to help close out the Rockets.

Up next, the Warriors will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Round 2. The Wolves advanced after knocking out the LeBron James– and Luka Doncic–led LA Lakers in the first round.

Golden State took the season series 3-1 over Minnesota.

