"Thank God he still remembers how to shoot the ball" - Steph Curry gives a hilarious update on what he has seen so far from his returning Splash Brother, Klay Thompson

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson together form one of the best shooting backcourts in the history of the game. With the latter being away from the game for almost 2 years, Steph has taken complete control of the team's offense.

However, with Klay's return looking closer every passing day, the former MVP is happy that his Splash Bro can still shoot the ball well.

The Warriors are already looking dangerous, with players like Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II and Andrew Wiggins all delivering along with Steph. Once Klay returns, it will certainly cause some changes in the starting lineup. But that is the type of tension Steve Kerr would love to have.

Thompson has been involved in practice and was also assigned to the Warriors' G-League team. When asked what he had seen in Klay since his return to the court, Stephen Curry replied in his post-game interview, by saying:

“Thank God he still remembers how to shoot the ball. That hasn’t changed at all. Seems like he’s got a good pep in his step and you know good energy out there. Just his body movements and all that. It's hard to get a feel for like the speed and intensity, we watched it on the film, they showed a highlight package of I think the second scrimmage they had... You know most of his shots and it looked like he was just out there confident having fun knocking them down."

Klay Thompson has been out for 2 years and since then the Warriors have gone on from playing in the NBA Finals to missing out on the playoffs. However, the 2021-22 Warriors team has shown a lot of character and promise.

Klay has been very clear that he intends to win another championship and considering the way the team has played so far, they look like strong contenders. Speaking about Klay and his return to action, Stephen Curry continued by saying:

"I know he talks about his win and obviously if you've been out as long as he has that's gonna take time. I think the good part about just seeing him commit to what this process is that it's working and he's feeling a little bit more and more like himself with every rep he gets and then when the time is to translate that to getting him back you know in real game settings he'll be ready, so it's great to see."

Does Klay Thompson's return make the Golden State Warriors a better team?

Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson has some of the most freakish records in the NBA. One of them being his 37 points in one quarter against the Sacramento Kings. His ability to shoot the ball is right on top beside his splash bro - Stephen Curry. The two have together carried the Warriors offense to different heights with their brilliance.

Klay is not only one of the best shooters in the league, but his ability to defend also makes him one of the most important parts of the Warriors franchise. The 31-year-old can lock the best offensive players in the league and that was on full display during the team's dynasty days.

His absence affected the team massively, as it left the offensive responsibility completely on Steph and defensively, it was only Draymond and Wiggins who did well.

This season the team has shown great signs of improvement on both of those fronts. However, with Klay returning it will only get better as the 5 time All-Star is desperate to return to the Warriors team and help the franchise back into winning the championship.

Edited by Rohit Mishra