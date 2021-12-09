“Thank you Rich Paul for taking time out from your super busy schedule” - LeBron James thanks his close friend and agent for a visit to the I Promise School

LeBron James’ well-chronicled friendship with Rich Paul, his agent, is not just rooted in the game of basketball. They are super close friends who share a dream of helping kids in need. James' I Promise School is a fulfillment of the shared vision.

The 17x All-Star appreciated Rich Paul’s effort to spend time with children at the I Promise School with an Instagram story showing Paul surrounded by kids. LeBron James captioned the photo with a heartwarming message to his loyal friend:

“Thank you, Rich Paul, for taking time out of your busy schedule to go see my kids!!!”

Despite the limitations of his schedule, the super-agent still took time to reacquaint himself with LeBron James' foundation. His recently-announced collaboration with sneaker heavyweight New Balance has only made him busier than ever. The photo James posted on IG provides a glimpse of the touching everyday events that happen behind the high-powered scenes of basketball and business.

The soon-to-be 40-year-old owner of Klutch Sports Group has been LeBron James’ agent since 2003. Paul’s growing sports agency business already represents some of the NBA’s most popular athletes, including Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons and Draymond Green.

Paul’s sports agency empire has been helped in part due to the NBA’s most famous athlete’s undeniable star power. It also means that in nine years, he has been incredibly busy driving hard deals for his clients across the NBA. LeBron James, of all people, definitely knows how tight his schedule is.

Rich Paul’s growing influence in the NBA

LeBron James has helped Rich Paul attract some of the biggest names in the NBA to Klutch Sports Group. [Photo: Newsdir3]

Rich Paul’s ascent to the top of the NBA sports agency market has also ushered in the trend of wantaway players getting their way. Anthony Davis' much-publicized demand to play with LeBron James and the LA Lakers is one such example.

AD, forcing a trade to win a championship with LeBron James and the Tinseltown squad, is a blueprint used by many superstar players today. James Harden recently tried the tactic and successfully accomplished what he wanted. Harden managed to force his way out of the Houston Rockets to play with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.

The Sporting News @sportingnews



Steve Kerr called out Anthony Davis for forcing his trade to the Lakers: "My only issue is when a player who is under contract decides not to honor the contract. That's a problem. That's something that can really affect the league."Steve Kerr called out Anthony Davis for forcing his trade to the Lakers: readsn.com/2McHWSY "My only issue is when a player who is under contract decides not to honor the contract. That's a problem. That's something that can really affect the league."Steve Kerr called out Anthony Davis for forcing his trade to the Lakers: readsn.com/2McHWSY

Ben Simmons, who is also handled by Klutch Sports Group, is also taking the same route but has not gotten the result he was looking for. Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers continue to play hardball at Simmons' expense.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rich Paul’s fingerprints will continue to be visible in the NBA, particularly with LeBron James’ clout and influence hovering over the league.

Edited by David Nyland