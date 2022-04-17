“Thanks, Bozo for letting me know that it is because that’s how you feeling” - Draymond Green reacts to Kendrick Perkins’ comments regarding the former calling Devin Booker the MVP

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has taken a jab at former NBA player Kendrick Perkins for attempting to devalue his relevance in the NBA media space.

Although the MVP race is between Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Green believes Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker should be the MVP, but that has not been well-received in some circles. Perkins, who is currently an analyst and features on numerous ESPN shows, said that Green's comments are "not buyable," and the All-Star forward was not at all happy with the statement.

On the latest episode of "Point Forward" with Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner, Green talked about several topics revolving around the NBA.

When Draymond was asked about his statement regarding wanting to be a billionaire before 40, he said he sees the path, pointing out that his dabble in the media is bearing fruit. He also used the opportunity to respond to Kendrick Perkins' comments on his MVP pick.

(From 58:00)

"Me doing this media stuff, I feel like it's taking my brand to an entirely different level. I think it's amplifying my voice."

"Before I flew down here, I saw on ESPN. I was scrolling across, 'Draymond Green says Devin Booker is the MVP,'" he continued. "That is the headline of the topic they're about to talk about. And Kendrick Perkins, the Bozo, starts off his speech by saying 'what Draymond Green said, it ain't buyable. Y'all gotta stop acting like what he say is buyable'. Thanks, Bozo, for letting me know that it is because that's how you feeling. You wouldn't have felt like that if it wasn't. And my words mean way more than yours, playboy, and you're upset about it."

"I said all of that to say, I feel like my brand, doing the media stuff, has gone to an entirely different level, and I don't take that for granted."

Through his podcast, Green has gradually become more of a household name in the NBA.

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are back in the playoffs

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors

If the basketball gods are kind, we could see a Warriors-Suns Western Conference finals matchup in the 2022 playoffs. They are currently two of the best teams in the West and are favorites to contend for the championship.

Green and the Warriors have missed playoff action for two consecutive seasons, despite dominating the finals from 2015 to 2019. With the return of Klay Thompson and the reunion of the band, fans have high hopes for the Warriors.

After a two-year absence, the Warriors' first opponent upon return is the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors have a bright start in the seven-game series, winning Game 1 at Chase Center 123-107.

Edited by Windy Goodloe