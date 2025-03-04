The stunning Luka Dončić trade to the Los Angeles Lakers sent shockwaves throughout the NBA. The deal that sent the five-time NBA superstar to LA in exchange for Anthony Davis has transformed the April 2 matchup into the most anticipated game of the post-All-Star break. On their “It Is What It Is” podcast, co-host Cam’ron said Mavericks fans will root more for Dončić than their team that night:

Fans are mad, I could see when Luka goes back to Dallas on April 2, that building will erupt for everything he does, from the time he walks out, through the layup line, to the announcement of his name and every shot he makes. That arena is going to go crazy for Luka more than they will the Dallas Mavericks”

Luka Dončić was, and still is, loved in Dallas. After the Dirk Nowitzki era, Dončić was seen as the heir to continue building what Dirk began, as the Mavs seemingly had their next franchise player. Those hopes were shattered with the unforeseen February 2 trade. Many Mavs fans are still in shock, expressing their vehement disapproval of the move, Cam’ron’s assertions seem likely to come true.

Luka-less Mavericks raise ticket prices

Although the Dallas Mavericks received perennial All-Star and multiple-time All-NBA performer Anthony Davis in return, the majority of fans were displeased with the decision to trade Luka Dončić. Adding to the frustration, the organization announced an 8.61% increase in season ticket renewals, according to a team press release on Monday.

The statement presented by the team to Front Office Sports, in part, reads:

“The Dallas Mavericks remain fully dedicated to delivering the best live game experience in the NBA, and as part of that commitment, ticket pricing adjustments for the 2025-2026 season will reflect ongoing investments in the team and fan engagement,”

The team’s release also stated,

“With this adjustment, full-season members will still save 15 percent to 23 percent compared to projected market prices next season and mini-season ticket holders will save 11 to 20 percent”

With Anthony Davis injured and Kyrie Irving now out for the season, the outlook for this year has become bleak. Adding to the frustration, Mavs fans will face higher ticket prices next season to watch an inferior team.

