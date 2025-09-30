  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Bradley Beal
  • "That Aspiration money got him" - NBA fans react as Bradley Beal reveals Steve Ballmer's "operations" led to his $11M FA deal

"That Aspiration money got him" - NBA fans react as Bradley Beal reveals Steve Ballmer's "operations" led to his $11M FA deal

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 30, 2025 04:09 GMT
NBA fans react as Bradley Beal reveals Steve Ballmer
NBA fans react as Bradley Beal reveals Steve Ballmer's "operations" led to his $11M FA deal. (Photo: IMAGN)

Bradley Beal signed with the LA Clippers this offseason after reaching a buyout agreement with the Phoenix Suns. Beal credited Steve Ballmer and how he operates the Clippers for his decision. However, it prompted fans online to react, especially with the current situation regarding Ballmer and Kawhi Leonard.

Ad

Speaking to reporters on the Clippers' media day on Monday, Beal was asked about his decision to join the franchise. He liked the franchise's pitch, as well as the passion Ballmer showed during the process. He even pointed out that coach Ty Lue being from Missouri was another factor.

"This situation, in particular, stuck out a lot," Beal said, according to ClutchPoints. "Just in terms of who one Steve Ballmer is and how he operates and what he stands for, his passion is unmatched. I feel like with his ownership around the league. ... And then (Tyronn Lue), T-Lue is another Missouri guy. I'm from Missouri. We had a previous relationship prior to me coming here. It's just all made sense."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Bradley Beal signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the LA Clippers, with a player option for the second season. However, Beal's remarks about Steve Ballmer triggered NBA fans on X, formerly known as Twitter. Some even brought up the current allegations of circumventing the salary cap to sign Kawhi Leonard a few years ago.

Here are some of the comments.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

At the age of 32, Bradley Beal is still in his prime, but injuries have plagued him since joining the Phoenix Suns two seasons ago. Beal will likely be a starter for the LA Clippers, playing alongside James Harden in the backcourt. The Clippers made some changes to their roster this offseason in hopes of competing in a loaded Western Conference.

Bradley Beal happy to be back playing with an elite playmaker

Bradley Beal happy to be back playing with an elite playmaker. (Photo: IMAGN)
Bradley Beal happy to be back playing with an elite playmaker. (Photo: IMAGN)

Bradley Beal had his best years with the Washington Wizards, playing with elite point guards like John Wall and Russell Westbrook. Beal is looking forward to being back to his best alongside a couple of elite playmakers in James Harden and Chris Paul.

Ad
"I'd be lying if I said I didn't have my best years of my career with an elite point guard," Beal said, according to ClutchPoints. "John Wall and Russell Westbrook, I've had some really good point guards. So to play with James, Chris, and those guys, that's just another box I get to check. I'm super ecstatic about it."

The Clippers open training camp on Tuesday, with their first preseason game scheduled for Oct. 9 against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications