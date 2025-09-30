"That Aspiration money got him" - NBA fans react as Bradley Beal reveals Steve Ballmer's "operations" led to his $11M FA deal

Bradley Beal signed with the LA Clippers this offseason after reaching a buyout agreement with the Phoenix Suns. Beal credited Steve Ballmer and how he operates the Clippers for his decision. However, it prompted fans online to react, especially with the current situation regarding Ballmer and Kawhi Leonard. Speaking to reporters on the Clippers' media day on Monday, Beal was asked about his decision to join the franchise. He liked the franchise's pitch, as well as the passion Ballmer showed during the process. He even pointed out that coach Ty Lue being from Missouri was another factor.&quot;This situation, in particular, stuck out a lot,&quot; Beal said, according to ClutchPoints. &quot;Just in terms of who one Steve Ballmer is and how he operates and what he stands for, his passion is unmatched. I feel like with his ownership around the league. ... And then (Tyronn Lue), T-Lue is another Missouri guy. I'm from Missouri. We had a previous relationship prior to me coming here. It's just all made sense.&quot;Bradley Beal signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the LA Clippers, with a player option for the second season. However, Beal's remarks about Steve Ballmer triggered NBA fans on X, formerly known as Twitter. Some even brought up the current allegations of circumventing the salary cap to sign Kawhi Leonard a few years ago. Here are some of the comments. Richard Staple, BSN, RN🇯🇲 @RichStaplessLINKThat Aspiration money got him.Q @aiwithqLINKI’m sure that Clippers pitch was amazing 🤩 On and off the books lolPer Sources @PerSourcesLINKHe wants one of them Kawhi tree company deals👑 @Lebronin1LINKSo he gave you off court money too??KingCharge @KingChargeLINKWas their pitch a no-show job for tens of millions of dollars? LOLDominic Morris @Dominic_M11LINKThis sh*t sounds so incriminating in light of the Kawhi news 😭At the age of 32, Bradley Beal is still in his prime, but injuries have plagued him since joining the Phoenix Suns two seasons ago. Beal will likely be a starter for the LA Clippers, playing alongside James Harden in the backcourt. The Clippers made some changes to their roster this offseason in hopes of competing in a loaded Western Conference. Bradley Beal happy to be back playing with an elite playmakerBradley Beal happy to be back playing with an elite playmaker. (Photo: IMAGN)Bradley Beal had his best years with the Washington Wizards, playing with elite point guards like John Wall and Russell Westbrook. Beal is looking forward to being back to his best alongside a couple of elite playmakers in James Harden and Chris Paul.&quot;I'd be lying if I said I didn't have my best years of my career with an elite point guard,&quot; Beal said, according to ClutchPoints. &quot;John Wall and Russell Westbrook, I've had some really good point guards. So to play with James, Chris, and those guys, that's just another box I get to check. I'm super ecstatic about it.&quot;The Clippers open training camp on Tuesday, with their first preseason game scheduled for Oct. 9 against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.