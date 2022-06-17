"That is how you become one of the pantheon all-time greatest players ever" - Nick Wright claims no player ever can kick Steph Curry out of the Top-10 players ever conversation

With the Golden State Warriors winning the NBA Finals in six games, Nick Wright cemented his opinion of Steph Curry as among the greatest in the game.

The Warriors talisman was nothing short of spectacular in the game-six outing at TD Garden. Having carried the team on several instances during the series, Curry put forward one last heroic performance to seal the deal.

Winning his first Finals MVP in the process, Steph Curry was overcome with emotion after a hard-earned victory. With one that only bolsters his legacy, Nick Wright had a lot of praise for the 34-year-old.

Speaking about Curry's legacy as a player on First Things First, Nick Wright was certain of the guard's place in history.

While highlighting that the superstar already had "a unique, unicorn resume" considering his accomplishments and the sacrifices he made, Wright added:

— @getnickwright "This removes any possible 'yeah, but' from Steph's resume. Steph had his greatest Finals ever. He knew he needed this performance and he delivered it — and that is how you become one of the pantheon all-time greatest players ever." "This removes any possible 'yeah, but' from Steph's resume. Steph had his greatest Finals ever. He knew he needed this performance and he delivered it — and that is how you become one of the pantheon all-time greatest players ever." — @getnickwright https://t.co/Xa8ZwYMoe6

"Not only does he have a Finals MVP, but a Finals MVP that came due to a magnficent performance.

"Steph did exactly what I said he was going to do when I originally picked the Warriors in 6, which was, have his greatest Finals ever. Average around 35 points per game and dominate. And so, you could see how much it mattered to him.

"He knew he needed this performance and he delivered it. And that is how you become one of the pantheon all-time greatest players ever. He was already in that room. Now no one can ever kick him out of it."

After delivering a Finals performance to remember, Steph Curry undoubtedly cemented his name alongside the greatest in the game. Earning his fourth championship in the last eight years, Curry - alongside Klay Thompson and Draymond Green - turned the Warriors into a dynasty for the ages.

NBA CHAMPION. Steph Curry tonight:34 Points7 Rebounds7 Assists57% FGNBA CHAMPION. Steph Curry tonight:34 Points7 Rebounds7 Assists 57% FGNBA CHAMPION. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/9yW9LNINun

Steph Curry earns his first Finals MVP

Steph Curry with the Finals MVP at the posttgame presser

After four NBA championships, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was finally named the Finals MVP. Considering the number of arguments that were made regarding Curry's greatness due to the lack of the award, the 34-year-old finally silenced a lot of critics with the win.

— All-Star Game MVP

— West Finals MVP

— Finals MVP Fun fact: Steph Curry won 3 MVP awards this season. — All-Star Game MVP— West Finals MVP— Finals MVP https://t.co/aSGht9spQN

The Warriors guard truly deserved and earned this award. Barring his slightly disappointing performance in Game 5, Curry was nothing short of a master in the Finals.

With a 34-point performance in Game 6, the superstar led the Warriors on a ferocious run to take the lead in the first-half itself. Making key baskets to drive nails into the Celtics' hearts, "Chef Curry" cooked up a storm in Boston.

Ending the series with an average of 31.2 points, five assists and six rebounds, Curry led the Warriors past the Boston Celtics. With three consecutive wins to overcome a 2-1 deficit, the Dubs looked unstoppable behind Curry's inspiring performances.

31.2 PPG | 6 RPG | 5 APG Check out the best of @StephenCurry30 in the 2022 #NBAFinals to see the plays that earned him the 2022 Bill Russell Trophy as Finals MVP!31.2 PPG | 6 RPG | 5 APG Check out the best of @StephenCurry30 in the 2022 #NBAFinals to see the plays that earned him the 2022 Bill Russell Trophy as Finals MVP!🏆 31.2 PPG | 6 RPG | 5 APG https://t.co/baNC3x67Rj

With a fourth title under his belt, Curry and the Warriors have returned to a familiar position. With the celebrations headed to the Bay Area, the Dubs have finally brought the title home.

