“That was the best team that LeBron was on that never won the title, and that was because of Kevin Durant” - NBA analyst says Charles Barkley needs to review footage of the 2017 Warriors team, claims KD was the ‘bus driver’

A back-and-forth between Kevin Durant and Charles Barkley was one of the biggest talking points earlier in the season. Barkley made airwaves when he said that KD wasn't a "bus driver." Barkley doesn't believe Durant was the best player on the two championship-winning teams that he was a part of.

On ESPN's "Get Up," NBA analyst Brian Windhorst spoke about how Charles Barkley was wrong in saying that. He believes Barkley needs to review the tape from the 2017 season.

The Golden State Warriors won the championship in 2017 with Durant picking up the Finals MVP award. Windhorst said:

"I respect Charles Barkley greatly, but he needs to review the 2017 tape. Kevin Durant was the bus driver of that championship. That was the best team that LeBron was on that never won the title, and that was because of Kevin Durant."

Barkley made these comments after Durant and the Nets came under immense scrutiny in the postseason this year. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first-round despite having Durant and Kyrie Irving on the floor in all four games.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



"I respect Charles Barkley greatly, but he needs to review the 2017 tape. He was the bus driver of that championship." @WindhorstESPN weighs in on Kevin Durant and Charles Barkley's comments on Twitter"I respect Charles Barkley greatly, but he needs to review the 2017 tape. He was the bus driver of that championship." .@WindhorstESPN weighs in on Kevin Durant and Charles Barkley's comments on Twitter 👀"I respect Charles Barkley greatly, but he needs to review the 2017 tape. He was the bus driver of that championship." https://t.co/joVWclqtDW

Were the Warriors Kevin Durant's team?

Durant ahead of the 2019 NBA Finals - Game 5

The Chicago Bulls were Michael Jordan's team, and the Cleveland Cavaliers were LeBron James' team. However, the Golden State Warriors were not Kevin Durant's team because of the existence of Steph Curry.

Kevin Durant joined the Warriors in the summer of 2016. This came after Durant's OKC Thunder squandered a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals against Curry and company.

However, the Warriors did the same in the NBA Finals against LeBron James and company. The franchise and the player decided to team up in the summer.

The "Slim Reaper" was the best player on the team. He won the Finals MVP twice in back-to-back seasons: 2017 and 2018. With him, it is common knowledge that they would have beaten the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 Finals, but the forward suffered an Achilles injury.

NBA.com/Stats @nbastats



KD faces his former team TOMORROW at 7pm/et on TNT. Kevin Durant won NBA Finals MVPs with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, becoming the 6th player to win the award in back-to-back seasons (LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon).KD faces his former team TOMORROW at 7pm/et on TNT. #KiaTipOff20

The Golden State Warriors will always be Steph Curry's team. The franchise was seemingly headed nowhere when they drafted the guard in 2009 with the seventh pick. They have since had their fortunes changed.

They assembled one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the league by drafting Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The Warriors and Curry have also won two championships without Durant. These facts just add to the case of the franchise being Steph Curry's team rather than Durant's during his tenure there.

LIVE POLL Q. Were the Warriors KD's team? Yes No 2 votes so far