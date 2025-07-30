"That calendar is marked": $15,595,310 forward warns Kevin Durant and Rockets after getting trade to 18-win team 

Cam Whitmore and the Houston Rockets parted ways after two years in the aftermath of the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade. Whitmore was shipped to the 18-win Washington Wizards. The Rockets were widely expected to move on from Whitmore amid the player's dissatisfaction with the lack of playing time.

Ime Udoka wasn't impressed with Whitmore's effort, and the situation never got better throughout the season. With two years left on his $15,595,310 rookie deal, the former first-round pick gets a fresh start on a rebuilding team. Whitmore isn't letting the opportunity slip and is keen to prove everyone wrong, including the Rockets.

Here's what he told insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson on Monday about Kevin Durant's trade to the Rockets and his eventual departure:

"I mean Kevin Durant’s a fit (for Rockets) but at the end of the day that calendar is marked when the day comes and so it’s gonna be a good game!"

The Rockets fell short in the 2025 NBA playoffs, losing in seven games to the veteran Golden State Warriors team. They had a major void on offense without an efficient perimeter scorer. Jalen Green, their No. 1 option, was no match for Steph Curry.

If the Rockets had a bucket-getter like Durant, the outcome may have been significantly different.

Rockets, Kevin Durant and Cam Whitmore couldn't have asked for a better situation

Cam Whitmore and the Rockets found the best possible solution for their respective situations. Whitmore could get more playing time on a team trying to find its feet. The Rockets, meanwhile, got Kevin Durant and Dorian Finney-Smith, adding more experience to their young core.

From Durant's perspective, he found a team where he has adequate help and was a good fit. For years, Durant has been paired next to multiple All-Stars, but the supporting cast hasn't been up to the mark. The salary cap flexibility and other issues have limited him from postseason success since he departed from the Golden State Warriors in 2019.

Durant won't have to shoulder the burden of being the team's best two-way player. The Rockets are well-equipped defensively. Their balance can allow Durant to thrive in his natural role of being the focal point on offense. He's also got solid supplementary pieces in Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, along with a playmaker of Fred VanVleet's caliber, who can adjust playing off the ball.

