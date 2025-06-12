The LA Lakers had several defensive problems during the 2024-25 NBA season. However, it started when management disbanded the roster that allowed them to win the Larry O'Brien trophy in 2020. On Thursday's episode of "ESPN's First Take," former star Magic Johnson discussed how not keeping the band together has haunted the organization.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso served important roles for the Lakers. Both proved their value with their reliable offense and unwavering defense. However, Los Angeles went a different route. The front office traded KCP to the Washington Wizards for Russell Westbrook. Caruso, meanwhile, signed with the Chicago Bulls after the team let him leave in the 2021 free agency.

Johnson explained to Stephen A. Smith how he warned the team of losing the two players, specifically Caruso.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The thing that hurt the Lakers the most was losing KCP (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope)," Johnson said, "and then we're watching the other guy for Oklahoma City right now in [Alex] Caruso. They were our best on-ball defenders and I told them that, 'if you gon' lose KCP signing for more money, then you gotta keep Caruso.'"

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"But they assigned Talen Horton [Tucker] to that $9 million, instead of giving it to Caruso and that came back to bite the Lakers."

Expand Tweet

In the 2025 NBA playoffs, fans saw the value of the player the Lakers lost. KCP is one of the veteran stars for the Orlando Magic. Although he didn't have the best postseason outing, he was instrumental to the young team's success this season.

Meanwhile, Caruso is a key player for the OKC Thunder. Off the bench, he's been a tough defensive guard who has helped the Thunder reach the NBA Finals. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green even complimented the 6-foot-5 guard as being the third most important player for OKC.

Lakers legend has a message for Luka Doncic

One of the biggest concerns in Luka Doncic's career has been his ability to be in shape. It was allegedly one of the reasons why the Dallas Mavericks gave up on him and traded him to the Lakers.

During his guest appearance on the ESPN show, Johnson had a message for the five-time All-Star.

“Luka gotta understand this is not Dallas." Johnson said (Timestamp: 22:18). "To your point, Kobe, superstar who led us, Shaq led us to a championship, LeBron led us. And that’s what’s missing here. We shouldn’t have to tell you to be in shape, you should have been about that, right?”

Recent photos have shown that Doncic has slimmed down following the Lakers' early playoff exit. The five-time All-NBA is in Europe, where he's reportedly training constantly during his free time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More