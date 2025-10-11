"That can’t be your third best" - Evan Turner shades Lakers' $53 million guard while making bold championship call

Former NBA player Evan Turner shared his thoughts on the LA Lakers’ roster before the 2025-26 season on Friday. Turner appeared on NBA insider Chris Mannix’s “Open Floor Podcast” to weigh in on the Lakers’ championship hopes. The No. 2 pick of the 2010 draft had this to say when asked if LA’s lineup is enough to contend for the title:

(6:19 mark)

“The front office has to work. This is not the end-all, be-all of that roster, I hope. You have Austin Reaves sitting there worried about what’s going to happen next year, but also, he’s very talented, but if you talk about championship aspirations, that can’t be your third-best [player]. There has to be a secret weapon or a Sixth Man killer.”

Austin Reaves, who signed a three-year, $53.3 million deal in 2023, has been the LA's third-best player over the past three seasons. He retains that status after the team swapped Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic in February. Reaves, who has a $14.8 million player option next season, reportedly turned down a four-year, $89 million offer from the Lakers.

Last season, Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game, all career-high numbers. With LeBron James dealing with sciatica, AR15 becomes Luka Doncic’s sidekick.

Despite Reaves’ numbers, Evan Turner remained unconvinced the versatile guard is enough as the third-best player to help LA contend for the title.

Evan Turner lauds Lakers for Marcus Smart signing, urges Deandre Ayton to “buy into winning”

Although Evan Turner was not satisfied with the LA Lakers’ roster building, he did appreciate a few of Rob Pelinka’s signings. The former Philadelphia 76ers star thought the Marcus Smart addition was an underrated move by Pelinka.

According to Turner, Smart, a former Defensive Player of the Year winner, is necessary for a team with questionable defenders. The podcaster noted that Doncic has never been a good defender, while James only picks his moments for elite defense. Having Smart, after losing Dorian-Finney Smith in free agency, shored up that need.

Turner also had something to say about the much-ballyhooed Deandre Ayton signing:

(6:00 mark)

“Deandre Ayton, I think he took a couple of the past few years off. He really has to buy into winning.”

The Lakers could not overcome their glaring hole in the middle last season. They tried desperately with Jaxson Hayes before JJ Redick benched him in the playoffs.

Deandre Ayton’s signing stirred social media, but Evan Turner wants to see more from the former No. 1 pick.

