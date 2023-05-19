“That china squad getting 5 rings” – Fans in split after Dwight Howard trolls NBA with Taiwan superteam post on Instagram

Former NBA star Dwight Howard has expressed his desire to see recently eliminated playoff players join him in Taiwan. Following the exits of teams like the Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers, and Golden State Warriors from the playoffs, Howard believes that a change of scenery might be beneficial.

He shared an image on Instagram featuring himself and NBA superstars Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Chris Paul wearing Taoyuan Leopards jerseys. The graphic also included other notable players such as Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons, Deandre Ayton, Jordan Poole, and Julius Randle.

Naturally, fans were quick to chime in with some hilarious reactions.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops What on earth is Dwight Howard posting 🤣🤣🤣 What on earth is Dwight Howard posting 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/nFrSSU0xhJ

Beezy @Kushbai @LegionHoops @bballforever_ How far does this team get in the playoffs ? @LegionHoops @bballforever_ How far does this team get in the playoffs ?

Pickle @betpickle @LegionHoops @bballforever_ Bros a better commissioner for the Taiwan league than Adam silver is for nba @LegionHoops @bballforever_ Bros a better commissioner for the Taiwan league than Adam silver is for nba 😭

HollowFrobe @the_only6 @LegionHoops @bballforever_ Damn Dwight hating because he’s not in the nba @LegionHoops @bballforever_ Damn Dwight hating because he’s not in the nba 😂

Benjamin Way @BWay124 @LegionHoops



But he smiling cause that check from Taiwan just cleared an he got LeBron money. @bballforever_ I mean I don’t love dude on the court…But he smiling cause that check from Taiwan just cleared an he got LeBron money. @LegionHoops @bballforever_ I mean I don’t love dude on the court… But he smiling cause that check from Taiwan just cleared an he got LeBron money.

Dwight Howard involved in recent controversy

Howard has recently faced controversy after referring to Taiwan as a country, which drew criticism from Chinese nationalists.

In a recent video, the former Slam Dunk Contest champion spoke about his experience in Taiwan, speaking highly of the region, and the people he's met. What didn't go over well was the fact that Howard called Taiwan a country, when China claims it as one of their territories.

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

Although Taiwan has never been under Chinese control, the Communist Party of China has left the door open to militarized forces in order to get Taiwan to comply.

“Since I came to Taiwan, I’ve gained a whole new appreciation of this country. This place makes me feel so much love and I experience so much hospitality in a friendly and great living environment with such diverse cultures."

Howard then went on to invite everyone viewing the video to visit Taiwan. After the video went public, Howard was widely criticized in China, where basketball is huge.

In addition, the video also generated controversy given that Taiwan Vice President William Lai stated that Taiwan was a free country. Quickly, the dominant big man backtracked, apologizing for his statements in the commercial and chalking it up to a communication barrier.

"If I offended anyone in China, I apologize. It was not my intention to harm anyone with what I said in the commercial."

With his recent dominance in Taiwan, Howard has left many wondering whether he could open the door for a return to the NBA.

