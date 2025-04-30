"That was a choke job": Charles Barkley takes a shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks for botching must-win Game 5

The 2024-25 campaign officially ended Tuesday night for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks after a crushing 119-118 overtime loss in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers, punctuated by an 8-0 run in the final 39 seconds.

Milwaukee held a 118-111 edge in OT thanks to Gary Trent Jr.’s 12 points in the period, but two costly turnovers from Trent helped spark Indiana’s rally, which Tyrese Haliburton sealed with a game-winning blow-by on Antetokounmpo.

Charles Barkley didn’t hold back on TNT, calling the Bucks’ collapse nothing short of a “choke job.”

"I don't like using the word choke, but that was a choke,” Barkley said on NBA on TNT. “In the words of the great Tom Jackson, 'C'Mon man.'

“That was a choke job. Ain't nothing you can say but that was a gag. That was a choke, choke, choke."

The loss marked the Bucks’ third consecutive first-round exit — the last two now coming at the hands of Haliburton’s Pacers.

Haliburton stole the spotlight with 26 points — eight in OT, including the dagger — while also tallying nine assists. Myles Turner chipped in 21, Aaron Nesmith had 19 points and 12 rebounds, T.J. McConnell scored 18 and Andrew Nembhard added 15.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sidesteps questions on his Milwaukee future

With Damian Lillard’s Achilles injury likely sidelining him for most, if not all, of next season — and the Bucks lacking control of their own first-round picks until 2031 — questions are swirling around the franchise’s future, especially Giannis Antetokounmpo’s.

Asked postgame whether he believes this Bucks core can still compete for a title, Antetokounmpo dodged the question, instead reflecting on how he feels in the moment.

"I'm not gonna do this. I know whatever I say, I know it's going to translate. I don't know, man. I wish I was still playing. I wish I was still competing."

Despite the early exit, Giannis put everything on the line in Game 5, posting 30 points, 20 rebounds, 13 assists, along with two steals and two blocks on 9-of-17 shooting in 44 minutes.

Should Milwaukee explore a trade, Antetokounmpo is expected to be a top target for multiple teams after another MVP-caliber season where he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

