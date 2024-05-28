"That coach is an idiot" - Josh Hart jokingly insults Timberwolves assistant coach after his win over Anthony Edwards in PIG game

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart made fun of Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Joe Boylan for beating Anthony Edwards in a game of PIG. A video of Boylan was posted on social media where he was talking trash to Edwards after winning the game where he reportedly shot with his left hand.

Hart has an interesting way of showing affection to those around him. The Knicks player sometimes makes fun of his friends on social media, which fans have grown to love about him. That's also his approach when dealing with assistant coaches.

Boylan's energy after he reportedly beat the Wolves star was downplayed by Hart. The former Villanova player made fun of the coach and called him an "idiot" on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That coach is an idiot," Hart said.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

There isn't any personal beef between the two as they are close friends. Boylan was an assistant coach with the New Orleans Pelicans from 2018-2020, which was around the time when Hart played for the franchise for two seasons.

Also read: "Going at that man every chance" - Josh Hart pities 4x DPOY Rudy Gobert as Mavs sophomore takes him on 1v1

Josh Hart playfully slaps Joe Boylan during an interview

During Josh Hart's first time playing for the Knicks, they played against the T'Wolves and Boylan was interviewed before the game. As the assistant coach was being interviewed, the forward walked behind him and playfully slapped his friend in the face.

Watch the video below to see what Hart did to the assistant coach.

Expand Tweet

Boylan was caught off guard and laughed it off. He could still finish the interview and give his thoughts properly,

Also read: Heal up together in Cancun: Reggie Miller trolls Knicks while referencing Josh Hart's 'f**k you' taunt from Game 2

How well did Josh Hart play in New Orleans?

Hart was part of the trade that sent Anthony Davis to the LA Lakers in 2019. In his first season with the Pelicans, Hart instantly increased his production and averaged double digits in scoring during the 2019-20 season. He averaged 10.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

His scoring slightly dipped the following year but the 2020-21 season was when he developed into an elite rebounding perimeter player. He put up 9.2 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 assists. Hart also had a decent shooting performance during that season, booking 32.6% from deep.

The following season, he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers after 54 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.