"That was the conversation me and Kobe was having" - Shaquille O'Neal on how James Harden needs to facilitate Joel Embiid to excel before taking over the game himself

While James Harden's arrival in Philadelphia was highly anticipated considering Joel Embiid's form, the move has garnered a mix of opinions from fans and experts.

Speaking on Inside the NBA after the Philadelphia 76ers' recent win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley shared their thoughts on Harden's role in his new team.

O'Neal started off the discussion by comparing the situation in Philadelphia to the one he and Kobe Bryant experienced during their time with the LA Lakers. He said:

"This is the answer. James (Harden) has to realize this is Embiid's team, let me get the big player the ball first. I got to get you going. I can get myself going any time. I'm James Harden. But I got to make sure you (Joel Embiid) get going. Before I was here, you were averaging 28-30. I got to make sure you get yourself a point. I'mma get you going and whenever you go out, whenever you get tired, I can get mine."

"That was the conversation me and Kobe was having. Get me going first and then third and fourth quarter, you take it over. But James has to get the big guy going. You can't just come down, jacking up threes and Joel Embiid not touch the ball. If they do that, it will work. If they don't do that, they will have what Chuck (Charles Barkley) is about to say right now."

Barkley had a similar view of the situation. Discussing the problems of combining two superstar-caliber players on a roster and balancing their contrasting styles of play, he said:

"It's going to be harder on James because Embiid can play defense and rebound. James is a guy- he's going to score, he's going to get some assists. But this notion that it's going to be smooth, not true at all."

The Philadelphia 76ers enjoyed a statement 123-120 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, courtesy of a dominant outing from their superstar big man Joel Embiid.

Embiid recorded 42 points, 14 rebounds and five assists on an efficient 14-21 shooting from the field. The Sixers superstar also held his own when pitted against Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Philadelphia 76ers head into All-Star break with a 35-23 record after this key win on the road.

Can the James Harden-Joel Embiid pairing work for the Philadelphia 76ers?

The Philadelphia 76ers gave up a number of pieces in order to acquire James Harden. Having seen the likes of Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond depart to Brooklyn in exchange, the Harden trade is a huge gamble for the Sixers. However, the trade could be a beneficial for Philadelphia, at least in the short term.

Considering Joel Embiid's current form, finding a way to support the Philadelphia 76ers big man had to be a priority for the organization.

By acquiring Harden from the Nets, the Sixers have added one of the most skilled guards in the NBA to their roster. Harden can create for others and also score when necessary. This is an invaluable resource for any side.

Moreover, Harden has always found a way to be dominant when paired next to a big man, as seen during his time with the Houston Rockets. Considering the massive upgrade in quality from Clint Capela to Joel Embiid, the fit might be quite effective.

While the future could see more variables coming into play, right now, the Philadelphia 76ers will likely benefit a lot from James Harden's partnership with Joel Embiid.

