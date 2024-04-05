"That conversation is toxic": Joel Embiid 'glad' to avoid MVP conversations 

Joel Embiid is glad to be away from the "toxicity" surrounding the NBA MVP conversations. The reigning MVP became ineligibel for the award after leading it before his injury absence. That's because Embiid fell far off from the 65-game criteria after missing over two months of action because of a left knee meniscus injury.

Embiid passionately ranted about not winning the award in 2021 and 2022. However, as much as he would've wanted to repeat his feat this season, the All-Star center cited the MVP conversation's downside, which makes him feel happy about not being involved in those discussions this season.

"I'm happy I'm not in the [MVP] conversation; that conversation has been toxic for a long time," Embiid told reporters. "But I'll be honest, that conversation has been kind of boring this year. You know, there's not enough toxicity going around."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

In 2022, Joel Embiid vehemently ranted about the voting process and how he felt he got snubbed despite being one of the favorites in Nikola Jokic's favor. A year later, he won the award, but fans mocked the win as a 'pitty' award because Embiid hadn't won the previous two years.

Joel Embiid playing at near MVP level since return

Joel Embiid's return hasn't been a slow and steady process. He's back and firing on all cylinders. In his first game back on Tuesday against the OKC Thunder, he dropped 24 points, six rebounds and seven assists in 29 minutes and also had three steals as the Philadelphia 76ers won 109-105.

Embiid tallied 29 points, four rebounds, and three assists in Thursday's 109-105 win over the Miami Heat. He has shot below 45% in both games, but that's expected, as he's still catching his rhythm after missing over two months of action. Embiid last played on Jan. 30 before Tuesday's game.

The Sixers have improved to 2-0 in Embiid's presence. They are a game behind the sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers and 0.5 games seventh-placed Miami Heat in the standings. Philly's offense looks rejuvenated with Embiid on the floor as he continues to take defensive attention off other plays with his gravity.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey's reliability on the perimeter in the clutch has improved in Joel Embiid's absence, which has improved the Philadelphia 76ers even more since the latter's return. It was on display against the Heat on Thursday, as Maxey bagged a game-high 37 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists, shooting 15-of-26.