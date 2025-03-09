"That CTE really affects people" - NBA fans react to 17-5 UFC fighter's explicit callout of LeBron James after Stephen A Smith controversy

Since entering the NBA in 2003, LeBron James has been a topic of discussion and discourse amongst fans and the media, whether praise or hate. These feelings can even transfer over into other sports and athletes. UFC Fighter Colby Covington has made his feelings for King James well-known in a viral social media clip.

LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith recently had a courtside argument that went viral on social media. James allegedly came to Smith as a father, telling Smith to keep his son's name out of the press and out of discourse.

Covington was asked about his thought on the clip of the discussion and thought James was being a "scumbag" and then proceeded to hurl expletives in the Lakers star's direction:

NBA fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to leave their thoughts on the controversy between LeBron James and Steven A. Smith, as well as Colby Covington's comments:

"That CTE really affects people huh" one fan shared

"Has LeBron ever replied Colby?," another fan asked.

"LeBron doesn't even know this dude exists," a fan posted.

"No one cares what Colby thinks," another fan claimed.

"Smith has this guy fighting his battles?," a fan commented.

"The irony of him doing EXACTLY what LeBron is doing is f*cking hilarious," another fan said.

"Bro still waiting on the LeBron response," a fan posted.

It's safe to say the NBA community rallied around LeBron James when Covington called him out. James has not said anything about Covington's comments and likely won't, as the UFC athlete - who has a 17-5-0 career record - has been trying to engage King James for years and has been unsuccessful in his efforts.

LeBron James is expected to miss one to two weeks with a groin strain after Saturday night's loss to the Celtics

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have been firing on all cylinders recently after the acquisition of superstar Luka Doncic. They were riding an 8-game win streak into Saturday night's game against the Celtics, but it ended following a 111-101 loss. However, worse news than losing the game also came out for the Lakers as James sustained a groin injury during the loss.

King James is now expected to miss at least one-to-two weeks with a groin injury, with LA currently battling for seeding before playoffs in the Western Conference:

With LeBron James being 40 years old, it could be a precautionary measure to ensure he is well-rested and healthy for the playoffs. The LA Lakers fans will hope that is the case instead of the alternative, where it is a serious injury that could keep James out of action for even longer.

King James will likely receive a re-evaluation in the next 24 hours after the injury settles down, and he should receive a more official timeline for his recovery process.

