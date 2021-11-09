“That was a dangerous, dirty play” - Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra condemns Nikola Jokic for his push on Markieff Morris

The Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat game was marred by an altercation between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris. With 2:19 left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Morris hit the MVP with his shoulder to stop a fastbreak. The Slovenian went after Morris and rammed his shoulder into the latter’s back. The act crumpled Morris to the ground.

Jokic and Morris were both ejected after the altercation. Both teams’ personnel were on the court trying to pacify the heated exchange between some players. Jimmy Butler was seen yelling at the Denver Nuggets' bench during the melee.

The Miami Heat refused to answer questions from the media in the post-game except for head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Spoelstra apparently took his time to review the play inside the locker room. Here’s what he had to say about the ugly incident (via Brendan Topin):

“We just wanted to make sure that Kieff was and is okay. We’ll find out more. He’s moving around right now in the locker room. But that was a very dangerous, dirty play. I thought Kieff took a foul and it was one of those fastbreak take fouls. And when he dipped, you might deem that as a little bit more than just slapping somebody.”

Brendan Tobin @Brendan_Tobin Erik Spoelstra on Jokić hitting Morris: that was a dangerous, dirty play. Erik Spoelstra on Jokić hitting Morris: that was a dangerous, dirty play. https://t.co/JM5Z1dKDoj

The multi-titled coach also stressed that as ugly as that fracas was, it could have been a lot worse:

“But after I watched it on film, it was a take foul. That’s how I saw it. And the play after that was just absolutely uncalled for. This whole thing could have been a whole lot uglier if Markieff was actually facing Jokic. The fact that he had his back turned and he made a play like that, blindsiding him, that was just a very dangerous play.”

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris were both ejected from the game after the two exchanged hard fouls. Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris were both ejected from the game after the two exchanged hard fouls. https://t.co/AtOklXIU5k

The Miami Heat are known for their rugged and physical play. Their stifling defense is predicated on a scrappy, in-your-face play that often gets under the skin of opponents. Nikola Jokic, being the Denver Nuggets’ most potent threat, was the focal point of that unforgiving Heat defense.

Will the NBA come down hard on Nikola Jokic?

Nikola Jokic has been playing better than his MVP-winning season this campaign for the Denver Nuggets

The NBA will certainly take a more detailed look at the play involving Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris. The league will also take into account the events leading into the said confrontation. At the very least, the MVP will get a one-game suspension based on the NBA’s rules on unsportsmanlike fouls.

Nikola Jokic expressed that he "felt bad" about what happened after taking a closer look at the incident. He added that he "needed to protect himself."

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Postgame response from Nikola Jokic: He was expecting a take foul from Markieff Morris but thought it was a dirty play and he needed to protect myself. “I felt bad. I’m not supposed to react that way…if I didn’t react that way it wouldn’t have been a flagrant (on Morris).” Postgame response from Nikola Jokic: He was expecting a take foul from Markieff Morris but thought it was a dirty play and he needed to protect myself. “I felt bad. I’m not supposed to react that way…if I didn’t react that way it wouldn’t have been a flagrant (on Morris).” https://t.co/2atQRVYYf8

It’s going to be a wait-and-see situation for both camps. Both teams will monitor what punishment will be handed down and how Markieff Morris’s health will be in a few days.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will travel to Florida to face the Miami Heat on November 29 for a rematch. It’s a date that the NBA will be looking forward to.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh