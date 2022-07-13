“That is the deal for Miami to make” - Nick Friedell believes the Miami Heat and 3x All-Star are a perfect fit

The Miami Heat continue appearing in rumors during their effort to acquire another star to play alongside Jimmy Butler. Initially, the talks were around Kevin Durant, and now the conversation surrounds Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.

On ESPN's "Get Up," senior writer Nick Friedell said the Heat are the perfect fit for Mitchell and vice versa. The NBA analyst also said it would be more feasible for Miami to get Donovan Mitchell than Kevin Durant.

"The key to me is this is the deal for Miami to make. They got bogged down offensively, it was either Jimmy Butler or nothing. Donovan Mitchell would take pressure off of Jimmy and he would get the offense to move a little bit more," Friedell said.

What's even more crucial, you don't have to give up as much to ger Donovan Mitchell as you potentially would for Kevin Durant. Whatever it takes for Miami to get Mitchell, that makes a lot of sense because he gives them the other scorer to go to late. For me, the fit is in Miami," Friedell continued.

The Utah Jazz may rebuild after Danny Ainge traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Can the Miami Heat land Donovan Mitchell?

Mitchell has elevated himself into one of the best guards in the game

Donovan Mitchell came into the season on the back of a $163 million five-year extension with the Utah Jazz.

Donovan Mitchell finished the season averaging 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds this season. He shot the ball better than 44% from the field and over 35% from beyond the arc.

Players with more 50-point playoff games than Donovan Mitchell:



Michael Jordan

Wilt Chamberlain

Allen Iverson



Players with more 50-point playoff games than Donovan Mitchell: Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Allen Iverson. That's it.

Donovan Mitchell could be the perfect player alongside Butler for the Miami Heat. Mitchell would seamlessly fit into the winning culture at South Beach instilled by Pat Riley. However, the Jazz will likely have high demands for the All-Star.

The Miami Heat have tradeable assets in Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson. Both are young and would help the rebuild in Utah.

