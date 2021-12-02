"That was the most dominant player in the NBA stat line tonight; BTW, his name his Giannis!" - Kendrick Perkins heaps praise on Giannis Antetokounmpo after his 40-point eruption vs LaMelo Ball's Hornets

It is no secret that Kendrick Perkins is a big fan of NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former Cavs player showed his appreciation towards the Greek Freek once again. Perkins took to Twitter to let people know about Giannis Antetokoumpo's dominant performance against the Charlotte Hornets.

He ended the game with 40 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists to give the Milwaukee Bucks their fourteenth win of the season. Giannis Antetokounmpo also hit the game-winning bucket off a brilliant play drawn by coach Buddenholzer. Speaking about how brilliant Giannis Antetokounmpo's performance was, an elated Kendrick Perkins tweeted:

"That was the most dominant player in the NBA stat line tonight; BTW, his name his Giannis!"

Giannis Antetokounmpo was stunning right from the tip-off. He impacted the game in a big way and his game-winner was a stunning layup, which we have seen quite a few times from him before. Speaking of Antetkounmpo's brilliance and the game-winner, Mike Budenholzer told Eric Nehm of The Athletic that:

"I mean, that's a hell of a finish. He's just so talented and he does so much around the rim. The dunks and everything get a lot of attention and probably for good reason, but I think (that's) his ability to use the glass and his ability to play fast."

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 40 points to lead Milwaukee Bucks to a dramatic win over the Charlotte Hornets

The Milwaukee Bucks came into the game on the back of a seven-game winning run, but this encounter against the Hornets was never going to be easy. To the surprise of the home fans, the Bucks started on the back foot as Charlotte took a 41-25 lead in the first quarter. A big response was needed in the second quarter to stay in the game.

They did extremely well and responded strongly by scoring 35 points to narrow the lead to only seven points entering halftime. The Bucks needed to continue playing well in the second half. That is what they got as Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped up their game to keep the tie hanging on a knife-edge.

The final quarter was an interesting battle, as both teams kept exchanging buckets. With the game tied at 125, the Bucks inbounded the ball and it went to Giannis Antetokounmpo. He drove into the paint and scored on a layup, giving the Bucks the lead.

However, there was a minor scare when Miles Bridges almost broke the hearts of the Bucks fans. He attempted a three-point effort from beyond the half-court which rimmed out to give the Bucks a 127-125 win on the night.

