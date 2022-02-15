"That dude is that dude" - Reggie Jackson on Steph Curry's 8/13 shooting vs LA Clippers, calls him the "best shooter in the world"

Reggie Jackson heaped praise on Steph Curry, calling him the greatest shooter ever following the LA Clippers' 119-104 win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Curry was in great rhythm during that contest as he shot six-of-six from the field, including four-of-four from beyond the arc to start the game.

Here's what Jackson told reporters about Curry during the post-game press conference (via Andrew Greif):

"I’m happy we won but that’s the best shooter in the world, hands down," Reggie Jackson said of Steph Curry. "That dude is that dude."

This game was a close encounter until the first half. Curry was waging a lone battle for the Warriors until then, as he bagged 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field, including six-of-seven from beyond the arc.

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Reggie on weathering Steph’s early storm. Reggie on weathering Steph’s early storm. https://t.co/jKQ1ttcP8x

The Warriors trailed the LA Clippers by only two points entering the halftime break. However, the Clippers went on a 33-19 run in the third quarter, which allowed them to build a huge lead as the Dubs failed to recover from it. The likes of Terance Mann and Robert Covington were excellent on defense during that stretch as they prevented Curry from taking over the game completely.

Steph scored seven points in the second half, shooting three-of-seven from the field, including two-of-six from three-point range.

Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors struggle to perform efficiently heading into All-Star break

The Golden State Warriors barely put a foot wrong until the start of 2022. They were dominating their opponents with great ease but that hasn't been the case lately.

The Dubs have had issues against teams with more size. They have also struggled offensively in the absence of Draymond Green, who dons the role of a primary playmaker on several occasions for the side.

The Warriors were in terrific form prior to their last four games, though. They had won nine games in a row during that stretch. Steph Curry and Co. have now lost in three of their last four outings.

They will be eager to bounce back from this stretch and enter the All-Star break on a positive note with a win against their next opponent, the Denver Nuggets.

It will be interesting to see how they approach the game as they will go up against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. The Warriors would have mostly used Green as the primary defender for the Nuggets big man. With him unavailable, it remains to be seen how they will deal with Jokic.

Steve Kerr's men will have to try and lean on their offensive unit led by Steph Curry more this time around if they are to win that contest.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra