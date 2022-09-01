"That dude is a first-ballot Hall of Famer" - Former Mavs player has nothing but praise for Luka Doncic, says he loved playing with him

Luka Doncic is already among the best players in the league despite being just 23 years old. Doncic is ready to take the next step and possibly win the MVP trophy next season. Jalen Brunson recently said his former Dallas Mavericks teammate is a future Hall of Famer.

In an interview with Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today, Brunson opened up about playing with Doncic in his first four seasons. Brunson, who left the Mavericks this summer to join the New York Knicks, had nothing but praise for the Slovenian superstar.

"It wasn't really difficult because you knew what it was," Bronson said. "Luka is such a great talent. He can do anything on the court, whether he wants to do it or not, he's able to do. I think, ... I kind of figured out how to play with him because he's so dominant. He knows how to play the game, he knows how to help his team win.

"I truly loved playing with him because we were in a position to win every night, because of him. For me, I learned to play off of him. We're great friends, so that's a plus too. I've said this numerous times. And I'll continue to say it until I speak it into existence — that dude is a first-ballot Hall of Famer."

Doncic is on the right trajectory, and he has been making history ever since winning Rookie of the Year in 2019. Doncic is already a three-time All-Star and a three-time All-NBA First Team selection. He also has accolades from his time with Madrid, as well as with the Slovenian national team.

Doncic and Brunson came into the league as part of the 2018 draft. Brunson was a steady contributor off the bench since his first season. However, he had his breakout campaign last season, where he averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Brunson's breakout year earned him a four-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks. He left a big hole on the Mavericks' roster, but Luka Doncic is more than ready to carry the team back into the postseason. Dallas added JaVale McGee and Christian Wood this summer.

Luka Doncic looking to lead Slovenia to back-to-back EuroBasket championships

Luka Doncic playing for Slovenia.

Luka Doncic and Slovenia will look to defend their EuroBasket championship starting Thursday. Slovenia are in Group B with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, France, Lithuania and Germany. Doncic is not the only NBA player on Slovenia's roster.

Reigning EuroBasket MVP, Goran Dragic, is still the unquestioned leader of the team. Vlatko Cancar may not be a very important player for the Denver Nuggets, but he's valuable for the Slovenians.

Doncic almost led Slovenia to a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. They lost to Australia, but earned the right experience to improve as a team.

