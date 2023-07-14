"That dude is a superhuman" - Lakers' newest sensation is nonchalant about LeBron James' ESPYs announcement

LeBron James announced that he will be returning for his 21st season while giving his acceptance speech at the 2023 ESPY Awards. James, who won the ESPY for best record-breaking performance after breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record, stated:

"I don't care how many more points I score or what I can or cannot do on the floor. The real question for me is, can I play without cheating this game? The day I can't give the game everything on the floor is the day I'll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today."

Check out LeBron James' comments on his return below:

Lakers second-year shooting guard Max Christie was asked about James' comments at a recent NBA 2K24 Summer League practice, sharing that he was not surprised:

"Honestly I'm not surprised. I thought he was going to play another year. I mean, that dude is a superhuman so I'm excited to play with him again for another year and hopefully as many years as he possibly can."

Check out Max Christie's comments on LeBron James below:

Christie split time between the Los Angeles Lakers and the South Bay Lakers during his rookie season. In 41 games with Los Angeles, he averaged 3.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks in 12.5 minutes per game while shooting 41.5% from the field, 41.9% from three-point range and 87.5% from the free-throw line.

The 35th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft has shown plenty of promise in the NBA 2K24 Summer League and could be playing his way into a bigger role next season. Christie is averaging 19.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field, 50.0% from three-point range and 100.0% from the free-throw line.

How did LeBron James perform in his 20th season in the NBA?

Despite playing in his 20th season, LeBron James was once again among the best players in the league last season as he was named to the All-NBA Team. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field, 32.1% from 3-point range and 76.8% from the free-throw line.

While the Lakers struggled up until the trade deadline, they were able to turn things around and reach the Western Conference Finals after revamping their roster. With a full offseason together, they will now look to capture the 18th title in franchise history in 2023-2024.

