“That ESPN money drying up”: NBA fans berate former Warriors head coach Mark Jackson's podcast reveal

Former NBA guard and coach Mark Jackson made headlines for starting his own show on YouTube while working as a television analyst.

He tweeted about the podcast announcement to spark enthusiasm among the NBA community. However, fans mocked the decision to start a podcast. One tweeted their skepticism:

"That ESPN money drying up"

Mark Jackson had been dismissed from ESPN despite having two years left on his contract.

The move was part of a broader trend of layoffs at ESPN, which saw the departure of 20 on-air personalities in June, including Jeff Van Gundy, who had been Jackson's long-standing partner in NBA broadcasting.

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

What is Mark Jackson's podcast about?

The former star point guard is venturing into a new avenue in the media landscape. He's transitioning from NBA broadcasting to start his own podcast alongside his son, Mark Jr.

The ex-Golden State Warriors coach aims to give insights on the latest developments in the league, share untold stories and express his character as a man of faith through his new podcast.

Scheduled to premiere on Monday, "The Mark Jackson Show" will showcase the father-son relationship between him and his son Mark Jr. (also known as Bluu), with exclusive distribution through the 'Come and Talk 2 Me' media network.

The network, hosting its content predominantly on its YouTube channel, was co-founded by New York rap duo Cam’ron and Mase.

Each rapper also hosts their own well-received sports talk show, "It Is What It Is," which secured a partnership with the fantasy sports platform Underdog Fantasy in the previous fall.

Mark, selected by the New York Knicks and dedicating seven of his 18 NBA seasons to the team, has teamed up with two of the most iconic hip-hop artists from New York.

It represents a novel venture for the former NBA All-Star. After his tenure as coach of the Warriors concluded in 2014, he has seamlessly transitioned into a role as a color commentator alongside Jeff Van Gundy and Mike Breen on ESPN.

The Brooklyn-born personality was reportedly set to call Knicks games in a part-time capacity for MSG Networks this season, but that arrangement eventually did not materialize.

He's the latest former NBA player to launch his own media platform, joining a select group of distinguished basketball figures who have ventured into the podcast business.

The group includes former LA Lakers coach Byron Scott, former defending champions, Denver Nuggets coach George Karl and current Xavier coach Sean Miller. All of them have launched their own podcasts in recent years.