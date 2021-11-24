"That wasn't even ash, that was f**king scales" - Draymond Green trolls Kevin Durant over his 'ashy' ankles, suggests him to partner with a lotion brand

Draymond Green recently took to social media to react to a viral Kevin Durant trend on Twitter and Instagram. KD, amidst a historic scoring run, has come under fire on social media for reasons other than his Slim Reaper-esque NBA attributes. This time, it was his ankles that made him the target of trolls and memes.

The picture that appeared on Slam Kicks' Twitter handle shows a bit of Durant's skin above his sock that looks extremely dried up. The Dubs star, while on his own podcast titled the Draymond Green Show, did not withhold himself while reacting to the picture. Green said:

"Bam (Adebayo) sent me the picture and said there is no way K (Kevin Durant) is this ashy and I said: "What the f***!" And then I clicked on the link Bam sent me. That wasn't even ash, that was f****ng scales."

He continued:

"It looked like you could go f****ng skin him like an alligator and take it to the store and sell it. That's how bad it was."

How did Kevin Durant react to Draymond Green and the social media?

Draymond Green predicted on this very podcast how Kevin Durant would react to his reaction. He said:

"I have not talked to Kevin yet. I am looking forward to calling him today and getting his opinion. I know he's gonna say 'f*** y'all. Why y'all worrying about my ankles?'"

It seems like Draymond Green knows the Slim Reaper all too well because KD's response to this mass trolling read:

"I’m bouta pull my “y’all broke” card in a second. Fuck y’all"

Durant and Draymond Green go way back. The two have seen a few ups and downs in their time together as teammates and then as opponents. Together they reached three consecutive finals and won two championships.

An infamous courtside spat between the two during a 2018 match against the LA Clippers. Durant then moved to New York to join Kyrie Irving at the Brooklyn Nets. However, after their heart-to-heart conversation on KD's podcast, The ETCs, the two let the public know that they are now on very good terms.

This season has been exceptional for the Slim Reaper, who is averaging 28.5 points per game, a league high. If he ends up winning the 2021-22 scoring title, Kevin Durant will go down in history as the only player to win a scoring title after recovering from an Achilles injury.

