“That would be f**ked up” - James Harden fires back at Mavs commentator following “bad roommates” comment

Earlier this week, Mavericks announcer Brian Dameris went off on James Harden during a broadcast. Recently, the LA Clippers guard responded to the harsh comments made by the commentator.

In his rant, Dameris cited everything that James Harden has done in recent years. Starting from his depature to the Houston Rockets all the way to his trade request to the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. Dameris compared Harden to a bad roomate who doesn't realize that he is the problem.

During an exclusive interview with Chris Haynes, Harden responded to the comments made by Dameris. Harden feels Dameris doesn't know the full story and his rant was driven by narratives created on social media.

"He doesn't know me or the situation. That would be f--ked up if I went at him and started being disrespectful to him, but I can't," Harden said. "They don't know anything. They just go off what they see on social media or hearsay."

Harden's tenure with the LA Clippers has got off to a rocky start to say the least. The team is currently 0-6 since inserting the All-Star point guard into the lineup.

Brian Dameris' rant on James Harden has been taken down

When Brian Damaris' rant about James Harden first hit social media, it did not take long for it to go viral. After seeing the clip do massive numbers, the executives at Bally Sports decided to step in.

According to reports, the higher ups at Bally Sports urged that the clip be taken down. The company felt it was not a good representation of the Dallas Mavericks, as the soundbite came during a broadcast of their game with the LA Clippers.

Some thought that Mark Cuban played a role in this decision, but it was confirmed the call came strictly within the company. In the past, the longtime owner has had a gripe against broadcasters going after players on opposing teams.

As for James Harden and the Clippers, they continue to try to figure out a solution to get back on track. Their six-game losing streak has them sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference with a record of 3-7.

Since joining his new team, Harden has seen a big dip in production. He is currently averaging 15.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. The biggest Harden stat that stands out is he currently has the worst plus/minus on the team at -14.

Given that this is a contract year for the former MVP, he has a lot riding on how he performs following his trade request.