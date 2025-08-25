  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "That first one feeling is something else!" - LeBron James hails Tommy Fleetwood's breakthrough PGA Tour victory despite battling 'adversity'

"That first one feeling is something else!" - LeBron James hails Tommy Fleetwood's breakthrough PGA Tour victory despite battling 'adversity'

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 25, 2025 08:06 GMT
An image of Tommy Fleetwood and LeBron James
LeBron James congratulates Tommy Fleetwood on his first-ever PGA Tour title. Credit: Fleetwood/IG, James/IG

LeBron James won his first NBA title back in 2012. The sensation of championship glory that year was something that James never forgot, as he told the world in a congratulatory post for another athlete.

Ad

After England's Tommy Fleetwood won the 2025 Tour Championship to claim his first-ever PGA Tour title, the LA Lakers superstar went on X to heap praise on the 34-year-old golfer.

"Congrats and [salute] @TommyFleetwood1!!! That first one feeling is something else!" James tweeted. "Especially after dealing with adversity and shortcomings."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Closing with a 2-under 68, Fleetwood secured a three-shot victory on his 164th attempt to claim a PGA Tour title. Despite competitors like Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler breathing down his neck, Fleetwood maintained his composure and overcame every hurdle in his way. Not even 200 yards of water standing between him and the 15th hole could prevail on this summer day in Atlanta.

Even as Fleetwood began his title-clinching run on Sunday, James was tweeting "Feels like today is the day," a strong show of support for the seven-time European Tour champion. LBJ continued to tweet his responses to the developments unfolding at East Lake Golf Club. With Fleetwood's coronation imminent, James posted: "Up 3 with 2 to play for all the marbles"

Ad

The King, of course, is familiar with winning big prizes after overcoming adversity, as he famously won the 2016 NBA title after helping the Cleveland Cavaliers overcome a 1-3 series deficit in the NBA Finals. Now, just as James has celebrated after each of his four NBA title victories, Fleetwood can revel in his status as a bona fide champion of the PGA Tour.

LeBron James pays tribute to former no. 1 pick after Chicago Bulls announce jersey retirement ceremony

Last week, James also gave flowers to a retired NBA player whose jersey will be retired by his former team in five months' time.

Ad

After the Chicago Bulls announced that they Derrick Rose's no. 1 jersey would be going up to the rafters of the United Center, James shared the news and posted both rose emojis and applause emojis.

Rose, who was taken first overall in the 2008 NBA draft, won the NBA MVP award after James won the accolade for two consecutive seasons in Cleveland. Following Rose's lone MVP campaign, James would the win award two straight times as a member of the Miami Heat.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications