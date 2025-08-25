"That first one feeling is something else!" - LeBron James hails Tommy Fleetwood's breakthrough PGA Tour victory despite battling 'adversity'

LeBron James won his first NBA title back in 2012. The sensation of championship glory that year was something that James never forgot, as he told the world in a congratulatory post for another athlete.After England's Tommy Fleetwood won the 2025 Tour Championship to claim his first-ever PGA Tour title, the LA Lakers superstar went on X to heap praise on the 34-year-old golfer.&quot;Congrats and [salute] @TommyFleetwood1!!! That first one feeling is something else!&quot; James tweeted. &quot;Especially after dealing with adversity and shortcomings.&quot;LeBron James @KingJamesLINKCongrats and 🫡 @TommyFleetwood1!!! That first one feeling is something else! Especially after dealing with adversity and shortcomings. Too 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🏆Closing with a 2-under 68, Fleetwood secured a three-shot victory on his 164th attempt to claim a PGA Tour title. Despite competitors like Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler breathing down his neck, Fleetwood maintained his composure and overcame every hurdle in his way. Not even 200 yards of water standing between him and the 15th hole could prevail on this summer day in Atlanta.Even as Fleetwood began his title-clinching run on Sunday, James was tweeting &quot;Feels like today is the day,&quot; a strong show of support for the seven-time European Tour champion. LBJ continued to tweet his responses to the developments unfolding at East Lake Golf Club. With Fleetwood's coronation imminent, James posted: &quot;Up 3 with 2 to play for all the marbles&quot;The King, of course, is familiar with winning big prizes after overcoming adversity, as he famously won the 2016 NBA title after helping the Cleveland Cavaliers overcome a 1-3 series deficit in the NBA Finals. Now, just as James has celebrated after each of his four NBA title victories, Fleetwood can revel in his status as a bona fide champion of the PGA Tour.LeBron James pays tribute to former no. 1 pick after Chicago Bulls announce jersey retirement ceremonyLast week, James also gave flowers to a retired NBA player whose jersey will be retired by his former team in five months' time.After the Chicago Bulls announced that they Derrick Rose's no. 1 jersey would be going up to the rafters of the United Center, James shared the news and posted both rose emojis and applause emojis.Rose, who was taken first overall in the 2008 NBA draft, won the NBA MVP award after James won the accolade for two consecutive seasons in Cleveland. Following Rose's lone MVP campaign, James would the win award two straight times as a member of the Miami Heat.