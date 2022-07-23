“That was the first time I’ve had Dray not say something back to me” - Boston Celtics forward says he stumped Draymond Green by spitting out facts about him getting knocked out as a kid

Draymond Green has always trash-talked but has rarely been on the receiving end. Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams shared what transpired between him and Green during the 2022 NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors came out on top after six games, winning three straight to capture the title.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



Draymond Green and Grant Williams. Draymond Green and Grant Williams. 👀 https://t.co/SIWJxuLLdB

Although most people kept their eyes on the matchup between the guards, the matchup between the forwards was physical. On The Long Shot with Duncan Robinson, Williams shared details on his matchup with Draymond Green. The Celtics forward said:

"In that Warriors series, my whole thing was, 'you're not about to change or impact the game in certain ways.' So, Dray was chilling for most of the series in terms of how vocal he was. For me, it was like, let's get to it, let's compete."

After discussing Game 1 of the Finals, saying Green kept calling him "Bozo," Williams continued:

"I remember somebody told me a story of how he got into an altercation when he was younger, and he was knocked out. I literally was doing research, I was dialed in trying to throw him off. That's the first time I've ever had Dray not say something back to me, and I was like, 'Yeah, I got one that time."

Williams talked about how he says some "cool stuff," but the media only airs Green's trash talk.

"I remember he said, 'You trynna be like me.' And I was like, 'How am I trynna be like you if I'm better than you already?' I remember I said that to him. So, we were just going back-and-forth but that's all love because that's a guy I model my game, like I idolize."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Draymond Green: "Thank you, brother. Y'all will be back. No doubt about it."



Grant Williams: "Congratulations"Draymond Green: "Thank you, brother. Y'all will be back. No doubt about it." Grant Williams: "Congratulations"Draymond Green: "Thank you, brother. Y'all will be back. No doubt about it." 💯https://t.co/te90jzR8dL

Draymond Green said he knew the Golden State Warriors would win the title after an altercation with Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket defended by Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors

Green has frequently discussed the 2022 Finals. After winning the series, Green said he took Jaylen Brown's heart after an exchange on the court.

"When Jaylen Brown went to the media and said, 'He tried to pull my shorts down,' I knew I took his heart ... Because, you know, you're standing over me. And you gonna go to the media and say he tried to pull my shorts down? C'mon, bro. You're standing over me, own it.

Green continued his commentary on Brown's behavior, saying:

"Another thing he said: 'We are not afraid of the Golden State Warriors.' I sent it to our team in the group chat and said, 'We are afraid of the Golden State Warriors.' 'Cause nobody asked you were y'all afraid of us, why the f**k are you talking about that? He's like, 'We are not afraid of them, we'll do this and we'll do that.'

"I knew at that point, I'm like, this is baby food, this is over and we gonna walk on out of here with a championship."

