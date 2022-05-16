“That was good ol’ fashion a** whopping” - Phoenix Suns star gives a scathing review of the team’s decimating Game 7 loss to Dallas

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker didn't mince words about his team's decimating loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of their second-round series. Dallas won the tie 123-90, ending Phoenix's record-breaking year.

Here's how Booker described the Suns' loss (via House of Highlights):

"I'm thinking about making a push (after halftime). That's what we went into half-time saying. We always say crazier sh*t's been done, and you know we stuck with that mindset, but we didn't have it coming out of half either. It was good ol' fashion a** whopping beginning to end."

The Phoenix Suns were the favorites entering the matchup. This series was dominated by homecourt advantage, with neither side being able to claim road wins until the Mavericks changed that in their blowout Game 7 win.

It was an unexpected loss for the Suns as it wasn't a close encounter at any stage. They were down by 30 points entering the halftime break. To make things worse, Dallas talisman Luka Doncic outscored the entire Suns team himself in the early stages of the third quarter.

Phoenix fell behind by a margin of 46 points later in the game. Devin Booker and Co. never found their footing in the match offensively or defensively as they failed to inspire any hopes of a comeback down the stretch.

Devin Booker and Chris Paul enter halftime shooting a combined 0-for-11 from the floor in Phoenix Suns' Game 7 loss to Dallas Mavericks

The Phoenix Suns were the favorites for several reasons entering their Game 7 contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Devin Booker and Chris Paul's emphatic record in the clutch this season was one of them. Booker and Paul were crucial in helping Phoenix register a franchise-record 64-win campaign.

The All-Star backcourt duo's presence led many to believe that the Dallas Mavericks would have no chance of making a successful turnaround from their 2-0 deficit in the series by winning Game 7.

However, on the night that the Phoenix Suns needed Devin Booker and Chris Paul to be at their lethal best, the superstar duo failed to deliver in the most shocking way possible. Booker and Paul combined for three points on 0-of-11 shooting in the first half as the Suns trailed the Mavericks by 30 points.

The Mavericks' defense put them under tremendous pressure from the start, not allowing either player to have the ball in their hands and create scoring opportunities for themselves or their teammates. Devin Booker finished with the worst +/- box score on the Suns (-41). He scored 11 points, on three of 14 shooting, while committing a team-high four turnovers.

Edited by Windy Goodloe