“That was some great f**king answer” - Patrick Beverley hilariously left impressed with himself following James Harden-76ers take

Former teammates Patrick Beverley and James Harden couldn't reunite with the 76ers as the two-time MVP is finally moving on from his time in Philadelphia and bridging a new path for his career with the LA Clippers. After playing alongside Joel Embiid for two seasons, Harden will don a Clippers jersey with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

Recently, Sixers guard Beverley spoke on his "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone" and gave an interesting perspective on the outlook of Philadelphia. Hilariously enough, Beverley was left impressed with himself following the answer he gave, along with his co-host Rone having this reaction:

"Yeah, that sounded beautiful coming out," Rone said, "That sounded like some Harvard s**t. You might've blacked out."

From Rone's reaction, this is what Beverley had to say regarding Harden leaving the 76ers for the Clippers and what's next for Philadelphia.

"I'm a basketball player," Beverley said, "I've been on teams where the Kawhi's, the Paul George, James, the Dwight, you need everybody. The way things are going, the way the ball is moving, the way you can't key in on one guy or two guys, it's been good. Without them, we got to find a way to win games and be competitive."

"I think the competitive nature won't allow you to think anything less than trying to be a contender," Beverley added, "That was a great f***ing answer."

Beverley considers himself one of the most competitive players in the league. The situation with James Harden's departure from the Sixers is not news to him as he has gone through numerous teams that have experienced the same outcome with NBA stars.

Beverley's competitive spirit has kept him going for so long through various teams in his career, with no signs of letting go of what makes him stand out in the league.

Before James Harden's departure, Patrick Beverley wanted his former Rockets teammate to stay

Before Harden's move to the LA Clippers, Beverley was vocal about wanting the former Sixers star to stay with the team, as per NBC Sports Philadelphia.

"James, I love you, bro, stay!" Beverley said, "A good friend of mine. Our moms are best friends. Me coming into the NBA with Houston, it was me and him. Six years, my star buddy. So, I'm very familiar with James, and I'm excited. I'm excited to get it going. He knows I'm here. So, we'll see."

Beverley still remembers the time they played together with the Houston Rockets. He also mentioned that the tandem lasted for six years as, back then, he considered that it was just him and Harden against the league.

Unfortunately, the 10-time all-star figured it was time to take his talents elsewhere after playing two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. In those two seasons, Harden averaged 21.0 points (43.1% shooting, including 37.0% from 3-point range), 10.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.