“That guy bends over backwards for you” - Lil Wayne says Chris Paul is one of the greatest human beings on earth, says the Suns roster forces CP3 to FaceTime him

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are having a strong Western Conference semifinals series start against the Dallas Mavericks, winning Games 1 and 2. The Suns are two wins away from clinching a spot in the Western Conference finals.

The team has maintained momentum after finishing an NBA-best 64-18. It's the third time in franchise history that the team had the league's best record. They did so in 1992-93 and 2004-05, going 62-20 each time.

The Suns continue to put up amazing performances, showing their grit and drive towards their aim of becoming champions.

In an interview with Nick Wright, popular, Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne shared his thoughts about Phoenix guard Chris Paul. He said he was a fan fan since Paul's days with the New Orleans Hornets (now the Pelicans).

"I'm a CP fan first, because, you know, he started in New Orleans, and I had season tickets. He and I became brothers," Wayne said. "He's one of the greatest human beings on the planet earth, forget basketball. That guy will bend over backwards for you. Just plain and simple. He's just a great guy. I was always a fan no matter where he goes.

"He's FaceTiming me after games, after wins. CP don't do that, he doesn't FaceTime me after no win, they (Suns' roster) making him do that."

Chris Paul and Lil Wayne have maintained a close friendship

Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets greets Lil Wayne at Game 7 of the Western Conference finals between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors on May 28, 2018, in Houston, Texas.

With most basketball players wanting to be rappers and most rappers wanting to be players, great friendships have been forged among people from both fields. A clear example is what exists between Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul and Lil Wayne, one of the best rappers in the world.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport CP3 shows love to Lil Wayne after the win 🤝



Both celebrities have been friends for a while and formed a brother-like bond, with Wayne attending CP3's games and cheering him on courtside. Their friendship started off over 17 years ago at the 2005 Final Four in St. Louis and has grown stronger ever since.

Despite Paul leaving New Orleans for the LA Clippers in 2011, their friendship has remained strong and has lasted the test of time. In 2013, while Wayne was hospitalized, Paul paid him a visit alongside his label owner, Birdman, and his prodigees, Drake and Nicki Minaj.

