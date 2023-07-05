Basketball
"That could be Harden's torso"- Daryl Morey posting a snap in front of Crumbl Cookies in light of Tobias Harris rumors has fans buzzing

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 05, 2023 08:48 GMT
Philadelphia 76ers Introduce James Harden
James Harden, Daryl Morey, Philadelphia 76ers Introduce James Harden

On July 4, Philadelphia 76ers President Daryl Morey took a break from all the James Harden drama. Instead, Morey posted a picture of himself standing outside a Crumbl Cookies store in response to a recent viral moment from Tobias Harris.

@tobias31 had to check out the first @CrumblCookies store. Don't worry Tobias, no casual fans in sight here. https://t.co/GZ4l6F1p22

Morey's post ended up going viral, leading multiple Sixers and NBA fans to leave some hilarious comments, some of which were aimed directly at Harden.

Comment by u/lugubrea from discussion Daryl Morey visits the first Crumbl Cookies store and has a message for Tobias in nba
Run it back with worse depth 👍 twitter.com/jelynchjr/stat…
second round exit here we come https://t.co/iIcRmiCleB

Other fans decided to share their opinions on the job Morey is doing with the Sixers, noting how Philadelphia has been inactive during the opening week of free agency.

Everyone: “Daryl, how’s that roster coming along?”Daryl: twitter.com/dmorey/status/… https://t.co/ceGJbp05G6
We couldn’t draft anybodyWe have no bench Tobias still hereAll the good free agents are goneEmbiid still ain’t make it past the 2nd roundAnd this nigga tweeting shit like this twitter.com/dmorey/status/…
This offseason has literally felt like a fever dream twitter.com/dmorey/status/…
I hate how ok this dude is with the team downgrading… Stuck in the same spot for almost 8 years. twitter.com/dmorey/status/…
i can’t put into words how much i despise you twitter.com/dmorey/status/…
lil bro doing everything but his job twitter.com/dmorey/status/…
if i was a sixers fan i would deadass cry lmao twitter.com/dmorey/status/…
Morey approaching Colangelo levels of ineptitude and tone-deafness twitter.com/dmorey/status/…
Every GM building up. And there’s mine trying to be a white Dave Chapelle. twitter.com/dmorey/status/…

The Sixers failed to make a deep playoff run last season, losing to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs, despite having rebuilt their roster the previous summer.

Colin Cowherd slams James Harden

During a recent episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the NBA analyst slammed James Harden for issuing a trade request to the Philadelphia 76ers.

James Harden is known for three things..."The beard, drawing cheap fouls and trade requests. That's the James Harden triple-double." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/4S6rjaCpR8
“To me, James Harden is known for three things. The beard, drawing cheap fouls and trade requests,” Cowherd said. “That’s the James Harden triple-double.”
“There is no leadership. No defense. He is getting old fast because he never took care of his body. Harden could never hold other teammates accountable.”

Cowherd continued

“James Harden’s game always felt like a tax loophole to me. He caught the IRS/NBA off guard. No one saw his step back move coming. No one was quite sure it was legal. Then the NBA/IRS eliminated the loophole, and he was never the same.”

Currently, there has been no movement on a potential deal for Harden, with the 2018 MVP failing to draw interest from teams around the league. Despite his advancing years, Harden is still among the best guards in the NBA and could be a difference-maker to a contending team if they didn't need to sell the farm to acquire him, of course.

Harden has developed into one of the best passers in the NBA and will likely average a double-double in points and assists next season. The only question is, which team will be the beneficiary of his unique skillset?

