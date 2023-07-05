"That could be Harden's torso"- Daryl Morey posting a snap in front of Crumbl Cookies in light of Tobias Harris rumors has fans buzzing

On July 4, Philadelphia 76ers President Daryl Morey took a break from all the James Harden drama. Instead, Morey posted a picture of himself standing outside a Crumbl Cookies store in response to a recent viral moment from Tobias Harris.

Morey's post ended up going viral, leading multiple Sixers and NBA fans to leave some hilarious comments, some of which were aimed directly at Harden.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

drew @sixersruinedme second round exit here we come second round exit here we come https://t.co/iIcRmiCleB

Other fans decided to share their opinions on the job Morey is doing with the Sixers, noting how Philadelphia has been inactive during the opening week of free agency.

TheBiffy @Biffymcspandex

We have no bench

Tobias still here

All the good free agents are gone

Embiid still ain’t make it past the 2nd round

And this nigga tweeting shit like this Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 @dmorey @tobias31 had to check out the first @CrumblCookies store. Don't worry Tobias, no casual fans in sight here. @tobias31 had to check out the first @CrumblCookies store. Don't worry Tobias, no casual fans in sight here. https://t.co/GZ4l6F1p22 We couldn’t draft anybodyWe have no benchTobias still hereAll the good free agents are goneEmbiid still ain’t make it past the 2nd roundAnd this nigga tweeting shit like this twitter.com/dmorey/status/… We couldn’t draft anybodyWe have no bench Tobias still hereAll the good free agents are goneEmbiid still ain’t make it past the 2nd roundAnd this nigga tweeting shit like this twitter.com/dmorey/status/…

The Sixers failed to make a deep playoff run last season, losing to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs, despite having rebuilt their roster the previous summer.

Colin Cowherd slams James Harden

During a recent episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the NBA analyst slammed James Harden for issuing a trade request to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"The beard, drawing cheap fouls and trade requests. That's the James Harden triple-double." — James Harden is known for three things..."The beard, drawing cheap fouls and trade requests. That's the James Harden triple-double." — @ColinCowherd James Harden is known for three things..."The beard, drawing cheap fouls and trade requests. That's the James Harden triple-double." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/4S6rjaCpR8

“To me, James Harden is known for three things. The beard, drawing cheap fouls and trade requests,” Cowherd said. “That’s the James Harden triple-double.”

“There is no leadership. No defense. He is getting old fast because he never took care of his body. Harden could never hold other teammates accountable.”

Cowherd continued

“James Harden’s game always felt like a tax loophole to me. He caught the IRS/NBA off guard. No one saw his step back move coming. No one was quite sure it was legal. Then the NBA/IRS eliminated the loophole, and he was never the same.”

Currently, there has been no movement on a potential deal for Harden, with the 2018 MVP failing to draw interest from teams around the league. Despite his advancing years, Harden is still among the best guards in the NBA and could be a difference-maker to a contending team if they didn't need to sell the farm to acquire him, of course.

Harden has developed into one of the best passers in the NBA and will likely average a double-double in points and assists next season. The only question is, which team will be the beneficiary of his unique skillset?

Poll : 0 votes