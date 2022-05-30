"That was my idol, that was my inspiration, that was my favorite player" - Boston Celtics' 3x All-Star reveals watching Kobe Bryant clips before Game 7 against Miami Heat

While Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum celebrated going to the NBA Finals, he also laced the performance with inspiration from his idol Kobe Bryant.

In discussions with the media after the game, Tatum fetched several questions regarding the armband he wore during the game. In response to the questions, he said:

"Obviously, that was my idol, that was my inspiration, that was my favorite player. ... Today, before I took my nap, I do it sometimes, I was watching film and some moments from him and his career"

Tatum, who finally sealed an NBA Finals berth for the first time in his young career, has been a crucial element in Boston's success this season. Putting his talent on display in the most crucial game of the season, the 24-year old showed flashes of the familiar NBA legend, albeit in different colors.

Fashioning a Kobe Bryant arm band in Lakers colors as a Celtics player seems like blasphemy. But given the impact Bryant had on Tatum and as his role model, it seemed justified.

Stepping up for the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Jayson Tatum led the offensive charge with 26 points on the night. His display also earned him the first-ever Eastern Conference Finals MVP award.

Although the game wasn't his best scoring performance by any means, Tatum was nothing short of clutch. Delivering two back-to-back buzzer beating shots late in the fourth-quarter, the Celtics superstar was calm and composed as he helped Boston stay in front to win the game.

Jayson Tatum dedicates his performance to Kobe Bryant

Jayson Tatum celebrates with Celtics co-owners

The memory of Kobe Bryant is not lost upon anyone. As one of the greatest to ever play the game, his impact and influence on a generation of basketball players was felt across the world.

Jayson Tatum falls under the category of players inspired by the late, great LA Lakers legend. Although Tatum shines brightest in the green and white of the Boston Celtics, his role model donned the purple and gold for the Lakers.

Bryant's influence on Tatum's style of play is quite evident. Beginning with the footwork and the movement in the low post, Tatum takes pages out of Bryant's playbook when he finds himself in one-on-one matchups.

Although the 24-year old has his own unique brand of basketball, the mentality is quite similar. As with many players in the new generation who look up to Kobe, Tatum harnesses the same killer instinct when the game is on the line.

This trait undeniably manifested itself in Sunday night's performance against the Miami Heat.

After a win in Game 7, the Boston Celtics will move on to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. Almost 12 years later, a young team led by a superstar in Jayson Tatum alongside Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart will look to win it all against the Golden State Warriors.

