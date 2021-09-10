"That just pissed me off" - Blake Griffin gets brutally honest about the narrative that he can't dunk anymore

Blake Griffin is a key player in the Brooklyn Nets lineup. Griffin is an experienced big man with one of the most versatile skillsets in the league. Needless to say, he is a legitimate contributor to the championship contenders.

Blake Griffin has also been on the receiving end of some harsh statistics. While talking about misleading statistics, Griffin had this to say on Old Man & Three:

"It bothered me a little bit because the stat was, he hasn't dunked in 400-and something days... sure."

NBA veteran marksman J.J. Reddick added that Griffin hadn't even been in the NBA Bubble. Griffin continued:

"Well, I also had surgery in January. I played my last game for the Pistons before the bubble, or before the pandemic hit like December 20th or something like that... (December) 28th of 2019. And then we didn't go to the Bubble, so then I didn't play again till December 24th of 2020. So everybody's like, 'he hasn't dunked in over a year,' I was like, 'I haven't played in over a year.'"

"But then, yeah, I played those like 19 games with the Pistons and then dunked. So that's like kind of what - it's just like - that just pissed me off. 'Cause it's just like, you guys know the stat, you're just choosing to be like, 'let's do days instead of games.' Because games is still like, 'oh, he hasn't played for 19 games...Or we could do- hear me out- or we could do just straight days.' And it's like...I don't know."

While the trio continued to discuss the arbitrary nature of statistics, Griffin asked Reddick how long it had been since he last shot a three-pointer in the NBA. Reddick responded by saying:

"Actually, I don't know... maybe May 8th, if I had to guess. It's been a while."

How does Blake Griffin's health factor into Brooklyn's success?

Blake Griffin will be an important asset for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021-22 NBA Season.

Blake Griffin, when healthy, is still an elite big man. With a well-rounded offensive game and defensive versatility, there is little that he can't do. A healthy Blake Griffin will be key if the Nets are to enjoy success.

After a series of knee injuries sidelined him during his time with the Detroit Pistons, Griffin's health raised many questions after he joined the Brooklyn Nets. As a six-time All-Star, he was known for his highlight reel dunks and athleticism. In his prime, he was an absolute freak of nature when it came to jumping ability.

But Blake Griffin showed sparks of his former self upon arrival in Brooklyn. In his first game with the Nets, Griffin threw down his first dunk in over a season and it also happened to be his first bucket for the team.

While Blake Griffin is known for his offensive potential, he provides some tough veteran experience on the defensive end. Tasked with guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo in the playoffs last season, Griffin showed the upside if he can contribute on both ends of the floor.

The 32-year-old has recorded 10 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in his time with the Brooklyn Nets. Blake Griffin will look to be a key contributor once again for the title contenders in the 2021-22 season as well.

