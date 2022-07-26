"That leaves me Durant, Curry, and Thompson against Pippen and Jordan" - Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo claims 2017 Warriors would beat the 90s dynasty Chicago Bulls

Golden State Warriors anchor Draymond Green recently caused uproar for his Tweets regarding the '90s Bulls in his Warriors. In typical Draymond Green fashion, the four-time NBA All-Star received feedback for his take.

Comparisons of different eras have become a common theme in today's league. Analysts and players compare the greatest players of different eras and the greatest teams.

Draymond Green @Money23Green I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s

One such comparison has made its rounds around the league lately. Analysts have compared the 1998 Chicago Bulls and the 2017 Golden State. The Bulls had just finished their dynastic run of 6 titles in 8 years, led by Michael Jordan. The Warriors returned to the championship after acquiring Kevin Durant in the offseason.

Responding to Green's tweet, a fan stated:

"It's dumb to compare eras yet you just did it and I keep thinking back to like 90s basketball. Who is he guarding Hakeem? Robinson? He's not Dennis Rodman. I can tell you that Much like so. I mean, I, I appreciate his confidence on this. I think it's too obviously very different brands of basketball, but I would be taking the 98 bulls in a heartbeat."

Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo of "Mad Dog Sports Radio" shared his insights on who he believes would win in a hypothetical matchup. He also thinks the conversation of comparison of eras will persevere for eternity. He said:

"Yeah, well, comparing eras is what fun in sports. That's why somebody loves doing it. It's fun. believe it or not, because you put Durant on the team. I'm gonna take Durant, Curry and Thompson. This time I'm gonna go the other way, here's I'll do it simply let's put Green and Rodman.

"Let's cancel, let's cancel them out. OK, alright, that's fair. That leaves me Durant. Curry and Thompson against Pippen and Jordan. Who is that third guy and is going to match up with that third Hall of fame on the warriors?"

The Warriors franchise history

2022 NBA Finals - Game Two

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most successful franchises of the 21st century. From rising to prominence under the 'We Believe' banner, led by Baron Davis, to making five consecutive NBA Finals appearances, the Warriors have done it all.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green helped the Warriors win the 2015 title. They defeated LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The following year, the 'Dubs' went on to lose the championship in the Finals in Game 7 after leading 3-1.

Their defeat changed the landscape of the NBA as we know it.

The Warriors added Durant, annihilating the NBA for the next three years. During those three years, the Warriors won two championships in three Finals.

The 2017 'Dubs' were unstoppable. Some would argue they were the greatest team of all time.

