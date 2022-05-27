"That light skin brother is knocking at the door!" - Kendrick Perkins on 3-time NBA champion still adding to his trophy case with another major milestone for Golden State Warriors

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins gave props to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry for winning his first-ever West Conference Finals MVP. He also hinted that there is more in store for the 34-year old superstar.

As one of the most decorated athletes in the current era, Steph Curry has earned a ridiculous number of accolades while also establishing his position in NBA history. Although he has won three NBA titles, one award has always eluded him. The Finals MVP.

With the Warriors' 120-110 win on Thursday night, Curry also earned himself the first ever Western Conference Finals MVP. To congratulate him, Kendrick Perkins tweeted:

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins Steph Curry still adding to his Trophy Case!!! That light skin brother is knocking at the door. Carry the hell on… Steph Curry still adding to his Trophy Case!!! That light skin brother is knocking at the door. Carry the hell on…

"Steph Curry still adding to his Trophy Case!!! That light skin brother is knocking at the door. Carry the hell on..."

Giving credit where credit is due, Kendrick Perkins was fairly candid in his tweet. Many agree that Steph Curry was snubbed from several Finals MVP wins. However, as the analyst mentioned, this season presents a unique opportunity for the superstar.

Although Curry has had a season of epic highs and lows, the 34-year old has finally found a shred of consistency in the playoffs. With the WCF MVP in hand, Curry may experience a different kind of drive as he and the Warriors head into their Finals matchup.

Wobinhood @WorldWideWob Your first ever Western Conference Finals MVP: Steph Curry Your first ever Western Conference Finals MVP: Steph Curry https://t.co/jz5iFdacvG

With a few days of rest in hand and a two-year hiatus from the NBA's biggest stage, Curry and the Dubs will be hungrier than ever as they compete for the title.

Kendrick Perkins believes Steph Curry could win his first NBA Finals MVP with the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry celebrates winning the Western Conference Finals MVP

As the Golden State Warriors prepare for their sixth NBA finals appearance, they are also preparing for the possibility of winning their fourth NBA title in the last eight years. Having missed the last two years due to various problems such as injuries, the Warriors look just as formidable.

While also considering the form Klay Thompson and Curry have been in as of late, Golden State Warriors have benefited from the constant effort and support from their frontcourt trio featuring Green alongside Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney.

On paper, the Golden State Warriors could be favored to win it all, regardless of their matchup from the East. All things considered, by virtue of the Warriors' odds, Kendrick Perkins is justified in his belief in Steph Curry.

While it was hard to deny his value in the past, it is near impossible at this point. Curry's influence on the team and his overall contributions make him beyond essential to Golden State's success.

While there are several players who have unique value on the Warriors' roster, Steph Curry remains an invaluable piece.

