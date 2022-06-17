“That is like the Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar level we were used to seeing decades ago… Steph does it top of the key” - Brian Windhorst in awe of Steph Curry’s Finals performances, says he’s been incredible

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have the opportunity to secure another NBA championship on Thursday night. After winning the last two games, Golden State holds a 3-2 lead against the Boston Celtics. Game 6 won't be easy for the Warriors, as they will have to try to close out the series in one of the toughest environments in the league in Boston.

Curry has been sensational despite an off night in Game 5. Although Curry struggled with his shooting, the Warriors still won 104-94 on Monday, and fans are eager to see what type of night Curry has in response.

NBA analyst Brian Windhorst detailed how amazing Curry has been in the finals and that he expects him to have another great outing. On ESPN's "Get Up" on Thursday, he said:

"I expect the Warriors to continue with their gameplan, which is a lot of heavy Steph Curry pick and roll the top of the key, letting him score on his own, create his own shot. It is incredible to watch what Steph has been able to do in this series. He is averaging 13-and-a-half points unassisted.

"That is like Shaquille O'Neal, Kareem Abdul Jabbar level we were used to seeing decades ago."

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors look to close out NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry

Fans will be watching to see what happens in Game 6 between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. With the Warriors holding a commanding 3-2 lead, the team is one win away from its fourth NBA title since 2015. While Golden State has been firing on all cylinders, Boston has been in this position before.

Boston trailed 3-2 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs before winning 108-95 in Milwaukee in Game 6 and then 109-81 in Game 7. The Celtics beat the top-seeded Miami Heat 100-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in Miami.

The team will once again have to dig deep to stay alive.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steph Curry: “One more win. Just gotta figure out a way to get it done.” Steph Curry: “One more win. Just gotta figure out a way to get it done.”

After Curry put up a 7-for-22 shooting performance in Game 5, fans will be eager to see if he can get back on track and carry the Warriors to a closeout win.

Throughout the NBA Finals, Curry has averaged 30.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 46.6%.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far