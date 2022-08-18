"That'll be the year that his son Bronny James would first be available for the NBA draft" - League insider reflects on LeBron James' decision to sign an extension with Lakers

LeBron James agreed to a two-year $97.1 million extension with the LA Lakers yesterday. The four-time champion was eligible to put pen to paper on August 4th. However, he took some time and decided to meet with the owners before re-signing with the Purple and Gold.

As per the new deal, LeBron James will have a player option for the 2024-25 season. This essentially means that he could opt out of the contract and re-sign with the Lakers or look out for a new team. Speaking about why "The Kid from Akron" re-signed this offseason instead of waiting until next summer, NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski said on Sportscenter:

"LeBron James has been eligible to sign this extension since August 4th. It's certainly been on the table for him and listen, he looked at free agency next summer, did not see a scenario that interested him.

"To play this season out, to take a look in the marketplace and re-signing the two years $97. 1 million, it could be worth as much as $111 million, if the salary cap goes up significantly in 2023-24."

With LeBron James re-signing, the Lakers will once again have some crunch in their salary cap. However, he is not a player they would want to lose. Another player that's vital for the Lakers is Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star's contract also has a player option for the 2024-25 season.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The two-year, $97.1M extension, which includes a 15 percent trade kicker, makes LeBron James the highest earning player in NBA history with $532M in guaranteed money. He surpasses Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant. The two-year, $97.1M extension, which includes a 15 percent trade kicker, makes LeBron James the highest earning player in NBA history with $532M in guaranteed money. He surpasses Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant. https://t.co/UUHMspiKZp

AD and James are the only two players who are guaranteed to be on the team until then. Russell Westbrook's contract will be off the books next season. This will certainly allow them to add a little more star power to the roster.

"Now well, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they are both lined up together, can opt out of their contracts in 2024-25. They'll be the only two players that are in contract in this current Lakers roster in that season.

"A lot of cap space this coming summer, 20 million from the Lakers and they can add another max-player potentially in 2024-25."

"[Jeanie Buss'] number one priority is for LeBron James to be happy. ... If he ain't winning, he ain't going to be happy." @stephenasmith reacts to LeBron James' 2-year extension with the Lakers:"[Jeanie Buss'] number one priority is for LeBron James to be happy. ... If he ain't winning, he ain't going to be happy." .@stephenasmith reacts to LeBron James' 2-year extension with the Lakers:"[Jeanie Buss'] number one priority is for LeBron James to be happy. ... If he ain't winning, he ain't going to be happy." https://t.co/IkQKxD0M1b

LeBron James' new contract is another indication that he is already preparing to play with his son

2021 Hoophall West - Perry v Sierra Canyon

LeBron James has been very vocal about wanting to play with his son Bronny James in the NBA. The 17-year-old has been making a lot of noise with his performances for the Sierra Canyon and AAU teams. He is reported to have offers from some of the top colleges in the country like UCLA, Michigan State and Ohio State.

The Chose One x Bronny James



La mécanique de Papa est parfaite !The Chose One x Bronny James La mécanique de Papa est parfaite ! The Chose One x Bronny James 👑https://t.co/1iP9CxqPTb

Bronny James still hasn't decided where he will take his talents to. But wherever it is, there is going to be a lot of attention on him. Even with the "One and Done Rule," Bronny will only be available in the 2024 draft. This makes it perfect for LeBron as he has a player option for the 2024-25 season.

He would certainly like for Bronny James to be drafted by the Lakers, but that is not something that is guaranteed. Even if that doesn't happen, LeBron could move to the team that drafts Bronny as he will be a free agent once he opts out.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter BRONNY JAMES THROWS IT DOWN BRONNY JAMES THROWS IT DOWN 🔥 https://t.co/ikJ8ksPVSx

LeBron James will be 39 if Bronny James decides to make his way into the league by entering the 2024 draft. He has certainly proven that there is a lot left in his tank, but two years is a long time in basketball. Even if all the scenarios work out well, health will play a pivotal part if he has to stay in the league until Bronny arrives.

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ



on LeBron James and the Lakers agreeing to a 2-year, $97.1M extension. "That player option is very intriguing because if Bronny goes somewhere else LeBron could just opt out, go take a minimum salary and play with his son." @ColinCBSSports on LeBron James and the Lakers agreeing to a 2-year, $97.1M extension. "That player option is very intriguing because if Bronny goes somewhere else LeBron could just opt out, go take a minimum salary and play with his son."@ColinCBSSports on LeBron James and the Lakers agreeing to a 2-year, $97.1M extension. https://t.co/IrkZVaoXPU

Having won every accolade in the league, the perfect way for James to end his career would be playing with Bronny. Many believe the possibility of the same happening to be a little far-fetched.

