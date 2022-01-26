"That was more Magic Johnson than Steph Curry. " - Klay Thompson highlights his flashy passing against the Dallas Mavericks with an amusing response

Klay Thompson seemed locked in during the Golden State Warriors' Tuesday night matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Coming off a dominant showing to extend their winning streak to three games, the Warriors saw a resurgence of charisma as they recorded a 130-92 scoreline.

Dropping a flashy behind-the-back dime during a fastbreak, Thompson also put his largely hidden playmaking ability on display. Discussing his knee and highlight-reel plays with Yahoo Sports after the game, Klay Thompson was all smiles about his performance.

"Feels great when you shoot the ball well and make a couple behind-the-back passes so."

When asked how he felt about doing his best Steph Curry impersonation, the 31-year old quickly disagreed and instead likened himself to another NBA legend, while also making an amusing remark in response to the question.

"No, that was more Magic Johnson than Steph Curry. Come on. I had eyes in the back of my head tonight."

Thompson went on to address the rotation changes and the minutes he played for the game. Grateful to be out on the floor, Thompson showed optimism about finding his feet again and hopes to have an even better outing in the Warriors' next encounter on Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Thompson missed the last two games after tweaking his knee against the Indiana Pacers. While this was a concern, the "Splash Brother" looked to be in good health as he recorded a solid performance of 15 points and six assists in his 26 minutes of playing time.

Klay Thompson's steady return to form

Klay Thompson attempts a three-pointer from the corner

After almost two years of being away from the game of basketball, Klay Thompson made his much anticipated return to the NBA on January 9th against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Although he started his season debut well and recorded some quick points against Cleveland, the pace of the game would eventually catch up to him. He finished the night with 17 points on 7-18 shooting from the field. This in itself might seem mediocre, but for a player coming off back-to-back injuries it is rather impressive.

Klay Thompson has since played in six more games with the Golden State Warriors. However, during this time he has also sat out games as the Warriors manage his workload, while focusing on his continued recovery, Thompson will face a long, arduous journey before he returns to a hundred percent.

Tuesday's win over Dallas did show a lot of promise in terms of him finding his shooting touch again. Thompson shot a highly efficient 50% from the floor and 60% from beyond the three-point line. Although he only recorded 15 points for the game, his shooting and assist numbers were the best he's registered this season.

Although his defensive presence has suffered a bit due to his reduced lateral quickness, Klay Thompson is capable enough to find ways to make up for it without affecting his overall value to the team.

As the Golden State Warriors attempt to compensate for Draymond Green's absence for the better part of this stretch, the side will look forward to Thompson's gradual return to form as they rally to contend for the title.

Heading into their next game with a head full of steam, the Golden State Warriors will attempt to extend their win-streak. They go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center on Thursday, January 27th.

