  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "That man got superpowers" - Jaylen Brown takes sneaky dig at LeBron James while praising Lakers star's longevity

"That man got superpowers" - Jaylen Brown takes sneaky dig at LeBron James while praising Lakers star's longevity

By Reign Amurao
Modified Apr 07, 2025 22:37 GMT
Jaylen Brown takes a sneaky dig at LeBron James as he complimented the Lakers star (Image Source: Imagn)
Jaylen Brown takes a sneaky dig at LeBron James as he complimented the Lakers star (Credits: IMAGN)

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown took his time and complimented LA Lakers star LeBron James for his longevity. Brown appeared on the show "Million $ Worth of Game" on Monday. During his time on the show, the All-Star forward spoke highly of what James has been able to do in his 21-year career in the NBA.

Ad

After two decades of professional play, King James remains one of the top players. Because of his durability and immense talent, the four-time champion is still an elite force to be reckoned with in the league.

Jaylen Brown has experienced what that's like multiple times. Playing against LeBron James since he started his career in 2016 has allowed him to observe how great a star the four-time MVP is.

"That man got superpowers," Brown said. "To be able to be 6'9 -- I'm 240 pounds, right now. LeBron gotta be 270."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I wanna know if he got something else going on. At 40, it don't even make sense... On top of that, the super speed, the super athleticism, he got super vision at the same time. Like, see the game, super intelligent, a basketball savant."
Ad

Jaylen Brown is impressed by James's skills despite their many face-offs. A key to LeBron's success is his commitment to body care. The 6-foot-9 forward has prioritized his health to avoid serious injuries and compete at the highest level.

Jaylen Brown reveals he spends close to what James does to stay in shape

Maintaining physical fitness is crucial for all athletes. To compete at the best level, it enables them to move freely and pleasantly. But they have to spend a lot of money to keep in shape. Jaylen Brown recently disclosed that he spends almost as much as LeBron James does on body upkeep.

Ad

In 2018, King James's friend Maverick Carter revealed that James spends around $1.5 million yearly on his body. Per Brown, the money he pays to care for himself is close to the Lakers star's investment.

"Remember when LeBron came out and he was like, he spends a million dollars or what? IT's probably close to that," Brown said. "Maybe not a million, probably like somewhere between five hundred, probably seven hundred. Something like that. But it's close to that."
Ad

Jaylen Brown believes LeBron James has a team of doctors and trainers. This allows him to stay healthy and remain competitive on the court.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी