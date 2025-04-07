"That man got superpowers" - Jaylen Brown takes sneaky dig at LeBron James while praising Lakers star's longevity

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown took his time and complimented LA Lakers star LeBron James for his longevity. Brown appeared on the show "Million $ Worth of Game" on Monday. During his time on the show, the All-Star forward spoke highly of what James has been able to do in his 21-year career in the NBA.

After two decades of professional play, King James remains one of the top players. Because of his durability and immense talent, the four-time champion is still an elite force to be reckoned with in the league.

Jaylen Brown has experienced what that's like multiple times. Playing against LeBron James since he started his career in 2016 has allowed him to observe how great a star the four-time MVP is.

"That man got superpowers," Brown said. "To be able to be 6'9 -- I'm 240 pounds, right now. LeBron gotta be 270."

"I wanna know if he got something else going on. At 40, it don't even make sense... On top of that, the super speed, the super athleticism, he got super vision at the same time. Like, see the game, super intelligent, a basketball savant."

Jaylen Brown is impressed by James's skills despite their many face-offs. A key to LeBron's success is his commitment to body care. The 6-foot-9 forward has prioritized his health to avoid serious injuries and compete at the highest level.

Jaylen Brown reveals he spends close to what James does to stay in shape

Maintaining physical fitness is crucial for all athletes. To compete at the best level, it enables them to move freely and pleasantly. But they have to spend a lot of money to keep in shape. Jaylen Brown recently disclosed that he spends almost as much as LeBron James does on body upkeep.

In 2018, King James's friend Maverick Carter revealed that James spends around $1.5 million yearly on his body. Per Brown, the money he pays to care for himself is close to the Lakers star's investment.

"Remember when LeBron came out and he was like, he spends a million dollars or what? IT's probably close to that," Brown said. "Maybe not a million, probably like somewhere between five hundred, probably seven hundred. Something like that. But it's close to that."

Jaylen Brown believes LeBron James has a team of doctors and trainers. This allows him to stay healthy and remain competitive on the court.

