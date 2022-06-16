"That means something even bigger for Steph's legacy... We might be having a completely different conversation" - Jay Williams believes a stellar Game 6 from Steph Curry could do wonders for his legacy

Jay Williams believes that Steph Curry's legacy will elevate if he is able to lead the Golden State Warriors to the championship on the road. The 40-year-old laid down some stats that are certainly exciting for everyone in the Dub Nation.

Apart from his misfiring Game 5, Steph Curry has been at his very best in the Finals. A win on the road is going to be a tough one to achieve, but the Warriors have all the momentum heading into Game 6.

In the two games played at the Garden, Curry has recorded 31 and 43 points respectively. Speaking about how winning the championship in Boston would elevate his legacy, Jay Williams said on ESPN's "KJM show":

"If they are able to win that tonight considering they haven't won a closing game scenario on the road throughout the entire postseason this year, I think that means something even bigger for Steph's legacy. I think it adds to it for me because that environment tonight is going to be off the chains.

"Steph is averaging 30 PPG in the postseason, but at TD Garden he is averaging 37 PPG on 54% shooting from the field and 52% shooting from the 3-point line.

"So if he's able to take that up a notch, that's gonna be something different, we might be having a complete different conversation about Steph Curry tomorrow, if he is able to elevate that performance and win it on the road."

If we take stats into consideration, the Boston Celtics are a lot better on the road than they are at home. However, this being the biggest game of their campaign, they are expected to bring in their best. If Steph Curry gets going, the Warriors would definitely be favorites to win it all.

The Celtics did a good job on Curry in Game 5, but in his absence, the other Warrior players stepped up. Curry has the ability to make an impact in multiple ways. Only if the team from Boston are able to neutralize that threat will they be able to extend the series to seven games.

Will Steph Curry help the Warriors wrap up the series in Game 6?

Steph Curry is a man on a mission this postseason. He has averaged 27.0 points, 5.8 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in 21 appearances. The 3-time champion was expected to be pivotal to the team's chances in the NBA Finals and he has certainly shown up.

Curry has been averaging 30.6 PPG and 5.8 RPG over the course of the last five games. He has led the Warriors' offense from the front and now has the chance to put an end to the series in Game 6.

The 34-year-old is on track to win the Finals MVP and a big performance would only make it more definite. Coming off a poor performance, Steph Curry will be determined to drop a big Game 6 performance for the Warriors. He has had a roller coaster of a year and winning the championship would be the only perfect way to summarize all of this.

