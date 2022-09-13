"That was a moment to leverage beyond anything we probably could have said" - Steph Curry reveals one of the biggest regrets of his NBA career 

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors talked about one of the biggest regrets of his NBA career. Curry has accomplished a lot since getting drafted by the Warriors in 2009. However, he couldn't get over the fact that they should have boycotted a game in 2014.

In an interview with Matt Sullivan of the "Rolling Stones," Curry talked about the first round of the 2014 playoffs. The Warriors took on the LA Clippers, but the series was overshadowed by then-Clippers owner Donald Sterling. Two days before Game 4, a tape of Sterling making racist remarks was released.

Clippers and Warriors players were prepared to boycott the game. However, Clippers players led by Chris Paul and Blake Griffin staged a protest. They wore their warm-up shirts inside-out to hide the Clippers' logo. They then removed the shirts and placed it on center court.

Heading into Game 5 in LA, Curry and the Warriors were ready to boycott the game. They anxiously awaited Adam Silver's punishment on the disgraced Clippers owner. Silver fined Sterling $2.5 million and banished him from the NBA.

However, Curry regretted not pushing through with the boycott. He believes that it could have given the players more leverage for what could happen in the future. Sterling's comments were not the only issue the league has faced since then. The NBA and its players have been involved in social issues more than ever.

"One of my biggest regrets is not boycotting the game," Curry said. "That was a moment to leverage beyond anything we probably could have said."

In an interview with USA Today in 2014, Steph Curry said that they were waiting for Adam Silver's punishment. Curry said he and his Warriors teammates had their own opinions regarding the matter:

"It was kind of a wait-and-see situation. We wanted to know exactly what kind of sanctions he was going to hand down. We had our opinions on what they should be and kind of a level of acceptability. We knew as players we had the opportunity to have a voice, and if it came to that, I think we were all committed to it."

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors ready to defend championship

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are ready to defend their championship next season. The Warriors have retooled their roster after losing several key players in free agency. They still have their original "Big Three," plus Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole.

The Warriors will also rely on their young players such as James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. The impending contract extensions for Draymond Green, Wiggins and Poole might present problems, but they know the task at hand.

Golden State has the opportunity to win its fifth championship in nine seasons. The Warriors may not be the favorites to win the title next season, but have proven that it does not matter in the end.

