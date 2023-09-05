"That motherfu***r is gonna score 45000 points": Richard Jefferson makes a bold prediction that LeBron James' scoring record will stand forever.

Former NBA player Richard Jefferson made a daring prediction about the NBA scoring record.

When asked on the "Road Trippin" podcast, if there's a possibility of a player ever breaking Lebron James’ record as the NBA's all-time scoring king, Jefferson replied:

"I think he is going to play three, four (more) years. What I am saying is that motherfu***r is going to score 45. LeBron James is going to score 45,000 points. Look, we are being generous on the early thinking. It might be not as pretty on the back end. So, we are saying 65 games, 25 points, we know it can be more, whatever.

"So, yes, that record is never going to be broken. I’m sorry ... we can say in our lifetime we are not going to see it.”

James became the NBA's scoring king after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 points in a 133-13 loss to the OKC Thunder in February.

James, who turns 39 in late December, has 38,652 points. This season, he'll become one of only five players to play in 21 NBA seasons. Vince Carter holds the record with 21 seasons.

Channing Frye and Richardson calculated that Lebron would need to play only 65 games a season, averaging 25 points, for four years, to reach the high figure of 45,000 points.

Why is the scoring title important to LeBron James?

While Lebron James said breaking the title was not a goal he had set, it was obviously important to him. When he made the record-breaking shot, the whole arena exploded as he held up his hands in jubilation.

His wife and kids were also in attendance.

So, why is the all-time scoring title important to Lebron? Having any NBA record is always excellent. But there is more to this record than meets the eye.

The main reason this matters so much to James is because of the GOAT debate. The NBA world has been split between Michael Jordan and James for many years.

Having the scoring title adds weight to Lebron being the GOAT. If the great Michael Jordan did not break Kareem’s record and Lebron did, doesn’t it mean Lebron might be greater?

Richard Jefferson played with James with the Cleveland Cavaliers. While his basketball takes are usually pro-Lebron, he might have a point on this one. Lebron is still in exceptional physical condition. It is relatively easy to picture him playing for another four or five years.

There is no active player in the top 10 NBA scoring list. If James plays for another few years, it will be hard for anyone to ever reach his total number of points.

A large number of NBA fans would change their minds and see Lebron as the goat if that happens.