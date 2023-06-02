"That was all on myself"- Jimmy Butler takes the blame for Miami Heat's poor showing in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Jimmy Butler had a game to forget during the Miami Heat's NBA Finals game one loss to the Denver Nuggets on June 1. Ending the contest with 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists, Butler failed to reach his usual dominant heights.

When speaking to the media following the game, the 33-year-old took the blame for his team's poor start to the series.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp “I'm always gonna pass the ball to my teammates. I have so much belief and faith in them that they're going to take and make shots. That's how we played all year long, that's not gonna change now that we're in the Finals... I gotta put pressure on the rim. Me with no free throws,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… “I'm always gonna pass the ball to my teammates. I have so much belief and faith in them that they're going to take and make shots. That's how we played all year long, that's not gonna change now that we're in the Finals... I gotta put pressure on the rim. Me with no free throws,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/RVfOGXsiqK

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm always going to pass the ball to my teammates," Butler said. "I have so much belief and faith in them that they're going to take and make shots. And if they can't, they're going to make the next play. That's how we've been playing all year long. That's not going to change now that we're in the finals."

He continued:

"Maybe I've got to be a little more aggressive. I've got to put pressure on the rim. Me with no free throws, that was all on myself, nobody else. You know, we'll definitely correct that next game. But only I can do that."

Butler has been one of the standout performers during the 2023 NBA Playoffs and is a significant reason why the Miami Heat find themselves in a position to challenge for a championship this season.

However, after failing to reach his usual elite level, both Butler and the Heat are now faced with the unenviable task of trying to claw their way back into a series against a team (Denver Nuggets) that is 9-0 at home in the playoffs.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is keeping faith in his team

When speaking to the media following the Miami Heat's June 1 loss, head coach Erik Spoelstra continued to support his team, noting how he had faith in his players to figure things out.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet “They’re not going to get sick at sea.”



Erik Spoelstra on Caleb Martin and Max Strus. “They’re not going to get sick at sea.” Erik Spoelstra on Caleb Martin and Max Strus. https://t.co/oQV0pBnIv0

"They're fine," Spoelstra said. "I mean, they're not going to get sick at sea. If they're shooters, you're not always going to make all the shots that you want. Then you have to find different ways to impact the game. Our game is not built on the three-point ball. We've proven that time and time again."

He continued:

"We can win games, and we can win series, regardless of how the threes going. But we also have ignitable guys. You see a couple go through, and that can become an avalanche. One way or another, we gotta find a way to get the job done."

Game two of the NBA Finals is set to take place in Denver on Sunday, June 4, in a game that could see the Miami Heat even up the series or fall two games behind. From what happened at the Eastern Conference Finals, no lead is safe at this level of basketball, and no team should be counted out until all four games have been won.

However, given the current production level of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Miami Heat will be determined to head back to the Kaseya Center in Miami for games three and four with at least one win in their opening two games.

Poll : 0 votes