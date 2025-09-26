"That ni**a is lying": Former NFL star unloads on Michael Porter Jr.'s eye-popping rent demand from girlfriend despite $200M contract 

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. went viral once again this week after dishing on a relationship with his ex-girlfriend. He revealed that he had never purchased an expensive gift before.

Ad

Porter, who is on a five-year contract worth over $200 million, explained on Tuesday that he didn't shower past girlfriends with gifts. He added that he only paid half the rent with an ex-girlfriend to be sure women were dating him for the right reason.

Adam "Pacman" Jones weighed in, calling cap on some of Porter's claims. The former NFL star also pushed back on his mindset regarding the rent.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This n**** is lying," Jones said on Friday, via the "It Is What It Is" podcast. "The n**** is lying, bro. Like, come on. What are we talking about? You never bought an expensive gift? Get the f**k outta here. The rent, n**** that's your job, you the male. My job is to take care of home right?

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"My job is to be the provider and the protector. I would be turning over in my grave to ask her to give me, 'Give me $75 dollars baby, put something in on the light bill.' Is that what the new generation is about? Where I'm from a man is supposed to provide and take care."

Ad

Porter hasn't responded; however, that could change before the start of the NBA season.

Michael Porter Jr. gets honest about future in the NBA

Michael Porter Jr. is on a lucrative contract and is preparing to start a new chapter of his career in Brooklyn. He may also be starting to think about riding off into the sunset.

Before entering the NBA, the forward saw his draft stock fall because of a back injury on his pre-draft report. The injury, which he sustained in high school, required multiple surgeries.

Ad

During his media day appearance, Porter explained that while he wants to play as long as he can, he's taking things a year at a time.

"People don’t understand the things I’ve got to go through on a daily basis just to get out on the court and play with the best athletes in the world,” Porter said on Wednesday.

Ad

The Nets will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2024-25 season that saw them finish 12th in the Eastern Conference.

With Brooklyn aims to return to the postseason for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign, Porter's health will be a storyline to monitor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.