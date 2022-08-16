"That would be one of the harsher stances that KD could probably take" - NBA analyst positive about Kevin Durant not retiring amidst bogus rumors

Kevin Durant has been in the headlines since requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. ESPN's Marc Stein released a recent story. A source told the reputed journalist that the two-time champion would rather retire than play for the Brooklyn Nets.

However, Durant quickly dismissed that rumor. He tweeted about his desire to continue playing the game. Former NBA player Jay Williams re-iterated Durant's tweet. He stated that the former MVP loves the game of basketball and wasn't going to retire. On ESPN's KJM show, Williams said:

"This is what's crazy about this whole thing. Somebody comes out with some kind of hot take, and people take that for face value. Kevin Durant loves the game of basketball. He's not going to retire."

Despite Williams' belief that KD wouldn't retire, he said there's a chance he won't show up for training camp. The team is adamant about receiving a huge deal in exchange for him.

The Nets' demands have made the trade challenging to execute. Not many teams have the resources to fulfill the Nets' demands. The teams with the assets are unwilling to give up their stars and young power in exchange for KD. With just over a month left till training camp, it is still unclear where the two-time champ will play next season.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Kevin Durant reportedly views the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics as ‘desired landing spots,’ per @IanBegley Kevin Durant reportedly views the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics as ‘desired landing spots,’ per @IanBegley https://t.co/IhkmNsJb47

Williams believes that the harshest step Kevin Durant can take is to miss training camp. He said:

"Now will he sit out of training camp? Potentially. He did not deny that rumor or that report. That would be one of the harsher stances that KD could probably take in order to force his way out if it's not at an amicable state by the time he gets to training camp on September 26th."

Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop Kevin Durant has been the best player in the NBA since 2014. Not only is he the most accomplished since then, he’s by far the most skilled/polished. Look how easy the game is for him. He’s been sacrificing & running an offense, but when it’s time to kill, he does it with ease 🤷🏽‍♂️ Kevin Durant has been the best player in the NBA since 2014. Not only is he the most accomplished since then, he’s by far the most skilled/polished. Look how easy the game is for him. He’s been sacrificing & running an offense, but when it’s time to kill, he does it with ease 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/qgJNx8xk7l

Would Kevin Durant miss training camp if he is not traded away from the Nets?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the NBA. His love of basketball is well known. Many, including former NBA player Mike Miller, have touted Durant's desire to play. Missing training camp as a protest certainly wouldn't fit that narrative.

The Nets seemingly have the upper hand as Durant's contract has four more years. However, they would not want a repeat of Ben Simmons' situation with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The team already has multiple issues to address. The Nets likely do not want to go to war with Durant. They will probably try to resolve the issue through discussions with Durant. If reasonable discussion can't change Durant's mind, the only options are to trade him away or let him sit.

NBA @NBA Coast to Coast



Kevin Durant goes the length of the floor and hits a TOUGH and-1 bucket!



Watch Now on TNT Coast to CoastKevin Durant goes the length of the floor and hits a TOUGH and-1 bucket!Watch Now on TNT https://t.co/wZy6B6lD1s

The Slim Reaper is one of the most dubious stars in the game. It is still unclear why he sought a trade away from the team. His request came despite having a solid roster around him.

