"That is one of the worst calls I've ever seen in an NBA playoff game" - NBA world loses it as Draymond Green is tossed for a non-existent Flagrant 2 foul against Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-116 in Game 1 of the Western Conference semi-finals. In the aftermath, Twitter was abuzz with reactions regarding the bizarre state of events surrounding Draymond Green's ejection from the game.
Green has been an integral member of the Warriors rotation for the better part of a decade now. His influence on both ends of the floor sets the tempo for the game while also allowing his teammates to get into rhythm.
Draymond Green has been a major influence on Golden State's performances this season. Dubs fans were bewildered when Green was given a flagrant 2 foul for his actions against Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke.
While many argued that the call shouldn't have been deemed a flagrant two, NBA fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the matter.
Draymond Green was ejected from the game in the first-half itself. The Warriors did a great job of securing the win under these circumstances.
In the post-game press conference, Brandon Clarke pulled no punches when he said Green had a reputation for committing fouls like that.
With potentially greater animosity developing between the two sides, the Warriors will look to take control of this series as they head into Game 2.
Draymond Green on the verge of suspension
The Golden State Warriors were significantly shorthanded for an entire half against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1. Playing without their superstar forward, the Warriors were forced into a tough spot, to say the least.
However, the Warriors came away with a resounding win. With solid performances by Steph Curry and Jordan Poole, the Dubs also saw key contributions from Klay Thompson down the stretch.
Winning by a small margin, the Warriors will be relieved as they steal a game off of Memphis on the road. However, the side may be in a patch of trouble regarding Green's status for the upcoming games.
With zero personal fouls in the first half, seeing Green ejected right off the bat came as a shock to many who were watching the game. Considering that Draymond Green was called for a flagrant foul 2, the Warriors forward is on the verge of facing a one-game suspension.
Players are liable to face suspensions on the basis of flagrant points they rack up over the season. With three flagrant points, a player is due for a one-game suspension. However, the number continues to accumulate rather than returning to zero.
Considering the severity of the foul, Green has been charged two points for the flagrant 2 foul. This puts him in a difficult position as he is only one flagrant 1 foul short of a suspension.
Since there is little room for intervention or change at this point in time, the Warriors will need Green to stay out of trouble in the upcoming games.
