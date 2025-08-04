Luka Doncic was listed at 230 pounds last season with the Dallas Mavericks. He looks slimmer this offseason, hitting the gym and on a strict diet.However, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas believes there's more to that, saying that it was thanks to Ozempic, the popular weight-loss drug.&quot;Let's just be honest, man, the fact that he showed you, with enough time of rest that Ozempic kicks in quick,&quot; Arenas said on Monday, via &quot;No Chill Gil.&quot; &quot;So, he's willing to do whatever it takes to get down.&quot;Arenas added that he didn't want people to criticize Doncic for his defensive efforts even if he's slimmer now. Instead, he's focused on the type of offensive outbursts he could have.&quot;Now, the fact that he was doing what he was doing while he was fat, what the f***k you think he's about to do to these n****s now?&quot; Arenas said.Doncic denied taking Ozempic when asked on Wednesday about his weight-loss journey. He talked about improved eating habits, working out and intermittent fasting instead.Doncic is one of the most gifted players in NBA history, but he's been heavily criticized for not always being in great shape. This isn't the first time he's slimmed down in the offseason, and he has to prove he can stay healthy throughout an entire campaign.Luka Doncic wants a fresh start in Los AngelesThe Dallas Mavericks reportedly didn't trust Luka Doncic to stay in shape, and they shockingly decided to trade him to the LA Lakers in February.It's been an emotional rollercoaster for the superstar guard, who opened up on his state of mind after last season.“I’m mentally kind of exhausted from everything that happened,” Doncic said in May, via Bleacher Report. “A lot of people won’t believe me, but I am. So I just think now is the time to process everything, everything to it.”Doncic signed an extension on Saturday and will be under contract through the 2027-28 season. His deal, which could max out at $165 million over three years, includes a player option for the 2028-29 campaign.Doncic can be the next player in a long list of future Hall of Famers to lead the Lakers to the ultimate glory. The rest of the league could also be in plenty of trouble if he stays in shape.