Mark Cuban bought the Dallas Mavericks in 2000. He was a hands-on owner from day one, and he helped raise the bar in terms of player treatment and what teams offered in their facilities and whatnot.Cuban was also quite tangled up in every single move the team made, both minor and major. Among the biggest moves he made, we can find Jason Kidd's return, the Tyson Chandler trade, and, of course, acquiring Luka Doncic, as well as keeping Dirk Nowitzki around and assembling a championship team.Then again, he also dropped the ball in multiple failed transactions. In an interview for Semafor's &quot;Mixed Signals&quot; on Wednesday, he admitted that multiple deals fell through, including one for Kobe Bryant.&quot;If you own a team long enough, you realize 99% of the trades you think you think you have done don’t get done,&quot; Cuban said.Cuban also revealed that the Mavs almost landed Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce, but since one of the teams involved in the trade wasn't fully aware of the details, they didn't succeed.&quot;We had a trade for Paul Pierce, and it was done, and then you have to do this thing called a trade call, and it involved a third team,&quot; Cuban said. &quot;The third team didn’t know the details of the trade, and they said ‘If we’re gonna approve this, you have to give us another first-round pick, and the Paul Pierce trade got killed.” Shams Charania helped the Mavericks land Kyrie IrvingIt takes a lot to find success in the NBA. As an owner, you're also going against some of the wealthiest and most competitive people in sports.That's why Mark Cuban knew how to make the most of every single edge he could get, and he made an unlikely ally to get some intel about what was going on behind closed doors, ESPN insider Shams Charania.“Shams was my guy,&quot; Cuban said (per Yahoo). &quot;He was a big help with us getting Kyrie when we traded for Kyrie because he had a great relationship with Kyrie’s agent.”Of course, Cuban said that he didn't necessarily ask him a lot of details about what other teams were offering because he knew he wasn't allowed to tell him, but he did help him know what Irving was looking for.It's all about building relationships, and Cuban clearly knew that from his very successful life as a business owner.